EastEnders fans predict how Gray Atkins will finally be caught after shock Kush Kazemi murder

20 April 2021, 07:51 | Updated: 20 April 2021, 08:04

Gray Atkins killed another EastEnders resident this week
Gray Atkins killed another EastEnders resident this week. Picture: BBC/Twitter
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

EastEnders fans saw Gray Atkins kill Kush Kazemi as he tried to escape Walford with Whitney Dean.

Kush Kazemi became Gray Atkins’ third victim during EastEnders on Monday.

The shock episode saw Gray (Toby-Alexander Smith) violently push Kush (Davood Ghadami) in front of a train after the pair came to blows.

But with evil Gray having already got away with the murder of both his late wife Chantelle and Tina Carter, viewers are convinced he will be caught out this time.

In fact, many have predicted CCTV will finally get Gray sent down, after spotting a sign in the tube station.

Taking to Twitter, one viewer said: "That was just awful, sick. Got away with another death. Why did Kush have to die ? Nobody else on the train station, hopefully the CCTV will finally nail Gray he needs to go to jail. #EastEnders ".

Read More: EastEnders' Davood Ghadami joins the cast of Holby City as new surgeon Eli Ebrahimi

“There’s CCTV on the platform and in the station surely #EastEnders,” said another, and a third said: “There’s actually cctv in the tube station so I hope Gray is getting arrested next episode. Please. #EastEnders.”

While many feared the CCTV wouldn’t be working, with a fourth adding: “So wait are they now going to say there was no CCTV in the train station #EastEnders.”

This comes after Kush decided to grass on the Mitchells so he could be with fiancée Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty).

Kush was set to leave EastEnders for good
Kush was set to leave EastEnders for good. Picture: BBC

The couple then decided to flee to Dubai to escape the wrath of Phil Mitchell (Steve McFaddon), with Kush convincing Martin Fowler (James Bye) to let him take Arthur.

As Kush and Whitney said goodbye to Walford and waited for their train, Arthur revealed that he needed to go to the toilet so Whitney went with him.

Out of nowhere, Gray then emerged from the shadows and accused Kush of ruining Whitney’s life, before lunging at him and falling in the tracks.

Kush managed to pull him to safety, before Gray saw an opportunity and pushed Kush into the path of the oncoming train.

Gray pushed Kush in front of a train on EastEnders
Gray pushed Kush in front of a train on EastEnders. Picture: BBC

This comes after EastEnders boss Jon Sen recently hinted that Gray will be uncovered this year.

He previously told Metro.co.uk: “One of the big moments of last year was the death of Chantelle and everybody’s asking the question of when Gray will receive his comeuppance.

“The soap Gods never forgive something like that and we need to see Gray pay, but I’m going to keep when that’ll happen close to my chest but it’s something we’ve talked about a lot.”

Viewers will have to wait and see whether the CCTV will finally put an end to Gray’s killing spree.

Now Read: Who is Whitney Dean actress Shona McGarty? EastEnders star's age, career and dating history

Eastenders Latest

See more Eastenders Latest

EastEnders' Kush met a grisly end

What happened to Kush Kazemi in EastEnders and is he dead?

EastEnders star Davood Ghadami will be starring in Holby City

EastEnders' Davood Ghadami joins the cast of Holby City as new surgeon Eli Ebrahimi
Patrick Trueman is played by Rudolph Walker

How old is Patrick Trueman in EastEnders and who plays him?

Shona McGarty plays Whitney Dean in EastEnders

Who is Whitney Dean actress Shona McGarty? EastEnders star's age, career and dating history
Kush is leaving EastEnders

What happens to Kush in EastEnders and is he leaving?

Trending on Heart

Experts have given their advise for Rosacea Awareness Month

Rosacea awareness month: What is it, what causes it and how can you treat it?

Lifestyle

Kate Fleming was caught in a very dangerous situation in Line of Duty

Line of Duty fans think they’ve worked out who survives tense cliffhanger thanks to old trailer
Holly Willoughby is away from This Morning this week

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today and when will she be back?

This Morning

Rishi Sharma returned to Emmerdale in 2020

How old is Emmerdale’s Rishi Sharma and who is actor Bhasker Patel?
Peaky Blinders and Harry Potter actress Helen McCrory died aged 52

Peaky Blinders crew share touching on set tribute to Helen McCrory following her death
Gordon Ramsay has been on our screens for years

What is Gordon Ramsay's net worth?

Celebrities