EastEnders fans predict how Gray Atkins will finally be caught after shock Kush Kazemi murder

Gray Atkins killed another EastEnders resident this week. Picture: BBC/Twitter

By Heart reporter

EastEnders fans saw Gray Atkins kill Kush Kazemi as he tried to escape Walford with Whitney Dean.

Kush Kazemi became Gray Atkins’ third victim during EastEnders on Monday.

The shock episode saw Gray (Toby-Alexander Smith) violently push Kush (Davood Ghadami) in front of a train after the pair came to blows.

But with evil Gray having already got away with the murder of both his late wife Chantelle and Tina Carter, viewers are convinced he will be caught out this time.

In fact, many have predicted CCTV will finally get Gray sent down, after spotting a sign in the tube station.

Taking to Twitter, one viewer said: "That was just awful, sick. Got away with another death. Why did Kush have to die ? Nobody else on the train station, hopefully the CCTV will finally nail Gray he needs to go to jail. #EastEnders ".

“There’s CCTV on the platform and in the station surely #EastEnders,” said another, and a third said: “There’s actually cctv in the tube station so I hope Gray is getting arrested next episode. Please. #EastEnders.”

While many feared the CCTV wouldn’t be working, with a fourth adding: “So wait are they now going to say there was no CCTV in the train station #EastEnders.”

This comes after Kush decided to grass on the Mitchells so he could be with fiancée Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty).

Kush was set to leave EastEnders for good. Picture: BBC

The couple then decided to flee to Dubai to escape the wrath of Phil Mitchell (Steve McFaddon), with Kush convincing Martin Fowler (James Bye) to let him take Arthur.

As Kush and Whitney said goodbye to Walford and waited for their train, Arthur revealed that he needed to go to the toilet so Whitney went with him.

Out of nowhere, Gray then emerged from the shadows and accused Kush of ruining Whitney’s life, before lunging at him and falling in the tracks.

Kush managed to pull him to safety, before Gray saw an opportunity and pushed Kush into the path of the oncoming train.

Gray pushed Kush in front of a train on EastEnders. Picture: BBC

This comes after EastEnders boss Jon Sen recently hinted that Gray will be uncovered this year.

He previously told Metro.co.uk: “One of the big moments of last year was the death of Chantelle and everybody’s asking the question of when Gray will receive his comeuppance.

“The soap Gods never forgive something like that and we need to see Gray pay, but I’m going to keep when that’ll happen close to my chest but it’s something we’ve talked about a lot.”

Viewers will have to wait and see whether the CCTV will finally put an end to Gray’s killing spree.

