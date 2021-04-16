EastEnders' Davood Ghadami joins the cast of Holby City as new surgeon Eli Ebrahimi

EastEnders star Davood Ghadami will be starring in Holby City. Picture: BBC

Is Davood Ghadami joining Holby City and why did he leave EastEnders?

By Heart reporter

It’s good news for soap fans, Davood Ghadami is joining the cast of Holby City after his EastEnders exit.

Davood has played Kush Kazemi since 2014, but will be leaving Walford next week after filming his last scenes.

Luckily, we won’t have to wait long to see him on our screens again as he will be playing a Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon called Eli Ebrahimi in Holby.

The new character has been described as ‘excitable, passionate, exploding with energy and someone who puts work above everything’.

Too excited for words! @DavoodGhadami is joining #HolbyCity as Eli Ebrahimi, Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon 🩺 pic.twitter.com/nPONL8BbUf — BBC Holby City (@BBCHolbyCity) April 16, 2021

Holby announced the news with a post on Twitter which reads: “Too excited for words! @DavoodGhadami is joining #HolbyCity as Eli Ebrahimi, Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon.”

Read More: Who is Whitney Dean actress Shona McGarty? EastEnders star's age, career and dating history

Speaking about his new role, 38-year-old Davood said in a statement: "I am absolutely thrilled to be joining such a brilliant show.

"Holby City is renowned for its quality storytelling and I"m excited for the audience to meet Eli and watch the drama that unfolds on his arrival!”

Sean Gleeson, Series Producer of Holby City added: "We're delighted that Davood has joined us. We are more than excited to welcome Davood from EastEnders to Holby and know that he is going to be a fantastic addition to our cast."

And it looks like fans of the show are just as excited, with one replying: “Oh wow!!!!! Give me a reason to start watching Holby again!!!!”

Another said: “Yes. Absolutely fantastic news, glad Davood is back on our screen soon,” while a third added: “WTF!??! Best news today!!! Off to catch up with Holby now!!”

Why did Davood Ghadami leave EastEnders?

Actor Davood will no longer be playing Kush in EastEnders after producers made the choice not to renew his contract.

A source told The Mirror last year: "Davood’s contract was up and bosses decided his storyline had run its course.

"He’ll be missed but they’re making sure he goes out with a bang. Sometimes the cost of having a big storyline means losing big characters."

Davood finished filming EastEnders in March, and said he was sad not to be able to hug his former co-stars.

Sharing a picture of himself and James Bye (Martin Fowler), he wrote: "Not going to lie today was bittersweet. I had to say goodbye to some of THE best people I could ever wish to know. Not being able to do the usual hugs was tough, though probably for the best as I might not have let go.

“Im a very lucky lad. Thanks to the ones who made the 6 and a half years so special. You know who you are. The pic might even hint subtly at who one of them is... thanks for the ride."

Now Read: How old is Patrick Trueman in EastEnders and who plays him?