Is Tina Carter dead in EastEnders?

29 December 2020, 10:57

Is Tina from EastEnders dead?
Is Tina from EastEnders dead? Picture: BBC

Is Tina Carter leaving EastEnders and did Gray Atkins kill her? Here's what we know...

EastEnders viewers were shocked when evil Gray Atkins appeared to kill off Tina Carter.

The beloved character, played by Luisa Bradshaw-White, died off-screen after butting heads with Gray (Toby-Alexander Smith), just months after he murdered his wife Chantelle (Jessica Plummer).

But despite Tina’s body seen lifeless on the sofa, many fans of the BBC soap are convinced she isn’t dead.

Is Tina dead in EastEnders?

It seems as though Tina has been killed by Gray in EastEnders.

After Tina found out the truth about Gray murdering his wife earlier this year, he was see chasing her around his flat.

Tina Carter was killed in EastEnders
Tina Carter was killed in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

The scene then jumped to Gray covering her body in wrapping paper while Denise Fox (Diane Parish) narrated over the top.

She could be heard saying: “No one sees them, men like that, they have a face for the world and you believe them.

“They paint a picture and then they get in your head and you start to see yourself the way they see you and then one day, the real world comes crashing back in.

“That’s when they know they have to shut you up because the dead can’t talk.”

But many viewers have taken to Twitter with their own predictions on Tina’s whereabouts.

One wrote: “I don’t think Tina is dead, have got a feeling she will reappear again at some point.”

Another said: “Maybe Tina isn’t dead, he only thinks she’s dead and she will be back for Christmas for the climax of the story.”

A third wrote: “I don’t know if Tina is really dead. I can’t decide.....but I don’t know if that’s just wishful thinking on my part, because I really love her #EastEnders”.

Unfortunately, it was confirmed that Tina would be leaving Walford after actress Luisa announced she would be leaving the soap in October.

She said at the time: “I just wanted everyone to know from me that I am leaving EastEnders at the end of the year.

“After seven awesome years, it’s time for me to move on and get excited about other projects! I have had the most amazing time on EastEnders and will miss the cast and crew so much. But I am also completely excited about the new adventures that await me.

“It’s been an amazing ride. Being part of the 30th anniversary, the live eps, the Carter family, working every day with my best friends. Danny Dyer, Kellie Bright and Linda Henry, I love you more than anything in the world.”

She added: “Thank you to all the amazing fans for your support and love of Tina. I have appreciated it so much. Keep watching – there’s lots of drama to come!”

