Emmerdale viewers spot clue Meena Jutla will be found not guilty of murder

Why Meena be found guilty in Emmerdale? Here's what we know about the trial...

Emmerdale fans think Meena Jutla will be found not guilty of murder this week after her very convincing performance.

After Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) and Meena's sister Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) have their testimonies earlier this week, Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) was called as a character witness for the killer.

Meena (Paige Sandhu) then took to the stand herself with an impressive string of lies about Leanna Cavanagh (Mimi Slinger).

She told the court: “Let’s be real. What happened to Leanna was not a coincidence. She wasn’t a happy girl.

Emmerdale viewers think Meena will be found not guilty. Picture: ITV

"Her mum was dead, her stepmum was a paedophile. And her dad is a lying womanising control freak with a horrible temper.

“I don’t know why she was on that bridge that day but if you ask me she was there for a reason. To end her suffering, to kill herself…”

Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) the couldn’t hold back as she shouted: “You are a lying b***h.

Speaking to the jury, she said: “Do not believe her, please don’t believe a word of it.

“She never would have killed herself, she had her life ahead of her.”

Manpreet testified against her sister Meena in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

Leyla continued to struggle as she was taken out of court by the barristers.

Meena went on to lie that her killing of Ben Tucker (Simon Lennon) was actually self-defence after he was violent towards her.

As the prosecution and the defence made their closing statements, it looks like she could walk free.

Viewers at home think so, with one writing: "Meena deserves an Oscar, even I’m convinced she’s innocent now of all these crimes."

“Meena really gave a performance I think she’s gonna be found not guilty,” said someone else.

A third added: “Meena Not Guilty on all counts.”

While a fourth said: “Oh I would actually LOVE IT if Meena got found not guilty. It would make no sense but it would acc be hilarious.”