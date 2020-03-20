Is Marlon Dingle leaving Emmerdale? Fans fear much loved character will die after shock collapse

20 March 2020, 14:47 | Updated: 20 March 2020, 14:51

Emmerdale fans are fearing for Marlon after he collapsed this week.

Emmerdale viewers were stunned when Marlon Dingle collapsed during the show, with many fearing he could die.

“OMG Marlon #Emmerdale,” wrote one fan, while a second said: “Oh Marlon, get well soon”.

But is Marlon leaving Emmerdale? Find out everything…

Does Marlon die in Emmerdale?

After Marlon (Mark Charnock) was questioned over the charity money, his friend Paddy Kirk took his anxious friend out for a drive with baby Eve.

As the pair sat on a park bench, he then revealed he was feeling unwell and complained of chest pains, saying: "I really don't feel well. I ache all over. I keep going hot and cold. Like I can't catch my breathe."

ITV viewers are worried Marlon is going to die
ITV viewers are worried Marlon is going to die. Picture: ITV

While Paddy held his friend and tried to calm him down, he was left fearing he was having a heart attack.

Read More: Emmerdale and Coronation Street bosses in emergency coronavirus meetings about future of soaps

Despite the scary scene, there has been no indication that Mark Charnock - who plays Marlon on the ITV soap - is leaving the show.

This comes after Marlon was recently released from prison after being charged with of Graham Foster’s (Andrew Scarborough) murder.

Earlier this year, Graham was killed by a mystery culprit and Marlon was amongst those in the frame and was subsequently charged with his murder.

Luckily, Marlon was released from prison after it came to light that Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather) had killed him, with the villain later confessing.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that both Emmerdale and Coronation Street will be reducing its episodes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Corrie will be dropping to three episodes per week, while Emmerdale will be losing one.

Emmerdale will now air weeknights at 7pm and Corrie at 7.30pm on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays.

Read More: Will Coronation Street and Emmerdale be cancelled due to Coronavirus? ITV reveal scheduling changes

