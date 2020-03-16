Will Coronation Street and Emmerdale be cancelled due to Coronavirus? ITV soap futures revealed

Will Coronation Street and Emmerdale be cancelled because of Coronavirus? Picture: ITV

Emmerdale and Coronation Street could be 'forced down to two episodes a week' due to Coronavirus.

As Coronavirus continues to spread across the UK, reports have surfaced that filming for Coronation Street and Emmerdale will be suspended.

The ITV soaps currently air six times a week, with both filmed weeks in advance.

But according to The Mirror, bosses are currently working to put a plan in place in case cast members are hit by COVID-19.

So, will Coronation Street and Emmerdale continue to air? Here’s everything we know…

Coronation Street could be reduced to two episodes a week. Picture: ITV

Will Coronation Street and Emmerdale be cancelled due to Coronavirus?

A show insider previously told The Mirror that episodes could be cut down to two episodes a week if filming is stopped.

A source told the publication: "The rationing of episodes is a sensible bet.

Read More: Emmerdale and Coronation Street bosses in emergency coronavirus meetings about future of soaps

"But the bigger problems would come if they can’t get people behind, or in front of the camera to make new ones.

"If that was the case for an extended period they’d simply run out of episodes.”

However, bosses have since responded to rumours, telling Digital Spy that reports are speculative at this point.

A statement issued by ITV reads: "Our priority is the wellbeing and safety of all our colleagues and everyone who works with us on our shows and across our production.

"Clearly, along with everyone across the country, we are in a developing and dynamic situation with respect to the coronavirus, so we're taking the appropriate steps.

Read More: Coronation Street star Alan Halsall goes into self-isolation as bosses warn soap could be rationed

"We've looked at our procedures and our established contingency plans and we're confident that we're able to continue with our filming schedule.

"In terms of our colleagues, our aim is to do everything we can to support anyone affected. We're keeping a close eye on the situation and putting our people first."

So far, 1,372 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the UK.

Many countries have gone on total lockdown - including Italy, Spain and cities in the US.

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday nights on ITV, while Emmerdale airs every weekday.

Read More: Coronation Street star Samia Longchambon says Maria’s miscarriage was based on personal experience as she opens up on heartbreak