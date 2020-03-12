Who plays Samson Dingle in Emmerdale, how old is he and who is his mum in the ITV soap?

Samson Dingle made his debut on Emmerdale more than 14 years ago in 2006, with actor Sam Hall taking over the role in 2009.

But after watching him grow up on screen, what do we know about Samson and the young actor who plays him? Here’s all you need to know about Sam, from his age to his other roles.

Who plays Samson Dingle in Emmerdale and how old is he?

Emmerdale’s Samson Dingle is played by 16-year-old actor Sam Hall, although his character is younger.

While Sam was born in 2004, his Dingle character was born on January 12, 2006.

Samson Dingle has starred on Emmerdale since 2006. Picture: ITV

Sam landed the role as a five-year-old after he took over from fellow child actor Charlie Pell in 2009.

Emmerdale is still Sam’s only major acting role on-screen, but he also starred in the ITV soap’s one-off special ‘Emmerdale: The Dingles – For Richer for Poorer.’

Who is Samson Dingle’s mum on Emmerdale?

Samson’s mum is Alice Wilson and his dad is Emmerdale favourite Sam Dingle.

In 2006, Alice - played by Ursula Holden-Gill - was part of a devastating cancer storyline.

She was initially advised to terminate her pregnancy so she could start chemotherapy immediately but Alice had no intention of getting rid of her baby.

Against all advice, she refused the termination and gave birth to baby Samson prematurely in January 2006. T

But after starting chemotherapy, she was told it wasn't helping and stopped treatment.

After several weeks of pain, in a dramatic euthanasia plot, Sam helped Alice die by giving her an overdose of morphine.

