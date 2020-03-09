Liar series 2 cast: Who is Winnie Peterson actress Amy Nuttall and who did she play in Emmerdale?

Everything you need to know about Liar actress Amy Nuttall. Picture: ITV

Amy Nuttall has joined the cast of Liar as Winnie Peterson.

Liar is back for another season, with Laura Neilson the number one suspect for the murder of rapist Andrew Earlham.

But while actors Joanne Froggartt and Iaon Gruffudd are returning for the action-packed thriller - there’s also some new characters joining the show.

So, who is new Liar nurse Winnie Peterson and what do we know about actress Amy Nuttall?

Who is Winnie Peterson?

Winnie is another new character for series two and is a nurse who worked with Andrew Earlham before he died.

Amy Nuttall plays Winnie Peterson in Liar. Picture: ITV

As ITV says: “Gentle, with an underlying inner strength, Winnie is a nurse who worked with Andrew before he died. After Laura uncovered Andrew’s recordings, Winnie’s life changed, and a friendship began to blossom between her and Laura.

“But Winnie’s marriage has been disturbed by the discovery of the tapes, and with husband Carl retreating into a shell, it’s only a matter of time before it implodes.”

Who is Amy Nuttall and what else has she been in?

Amy Abigail Nuttall is a 37-year-old actress and singer born in Blackburn, Lancashire.

She started her career as the youngest actress to ever understudy and play the lead role of Christine in The Phantom of the Opera (at age 17) and has sung at the Royal Albert Hall, Royal Festival Hall and Old Trafford.

She won an edition of Celebrity Stars in Their Eyes as Sarah Brightman.

In 2011, Amy was also cast alongside Joanne Froggatt in Downton Abbey, playing new housemaid Ethel Parks.

Amy also appeared as Caitlin Standing in New Tricks.

Who did Amy Nuttall play in Emmerdale?

Amy Nuttall joined Emmerdale as Chloe Atkinson in 2000 at the age of 18 before she left in 2005.

Chloe’s storylines involve her romance with bad-boy Scott Windsor, played by Ben Freeman, who she also dated in real life for four years.

She then went on to have an affair with Scott's best friend Syd Woolfe.

In August 2004, it was announced that Amy had quit Emmerdale to pursue a singing career.