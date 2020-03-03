EastEnders spoilers: Viewers shocked as Kat Slater reveals she hasn’t seen daughter Zoe Slater in 15 years

Kat Slater revealed she hadn’t seen her daughter Zoe in 15 years in EastEnders last night.

EastEnders viewers were horrified during Monday night’s instalment when Kat Slater revealed she hadn’t seen her daughter Zoe (Michelle Ryan) in 15 years.

Kat (Jessie Wallace) made the confession while speaking to Bex Fowler (Jasmine Carol Armfield) about her dreams of going travelling.

Speaking about her own daughter, Kat then confessed: "Look, my Zoe was meant to go away for a bit. It'll be 15 years soon.

“If I could click my fingers and bring her back, I would.

“That’s because I am a mum and we are selfish like that but she needs to be happy, what I want don’t matter.”

Gobsmacked by the comment, one Twitter user wrote: “Wow 15 years already since Zoe left @bbceastenders #Eastenders ”

“Zoe mention! 15 years?! #EastEnders,” said another.

But when did Zoe leave EastEnders and will she be returning?

When did Zoe Slater leave EastEnders?

In June, it will be 15 years since Zoe left Walford to move to Ibiza.

She was part of some huge storylines, including the iconic ‘You ain’t my muvva’ scene which saw her find out Kat Slater was her mum, and not her sister.

The character also slept with her boyfriend Dennis’ dad Dirty Den so she could get pregnant and pretend the baby is Dennis's. Dennis catches them in bed together and leaves, but not before telling Den's wife, Chrissie Watts.

After quitting EastEnders, actress Michelle Ryan told The Sun: “Everyone knew it was time for me to go and I knew it was time for me to move on.

"Then Jessie [Wallace], who plays my screen mum Kat, said, 'You're young, so get out there. Now's the time to go for it. You're only young once and you can't stay here forever.'

"I've grown up in EastEnders. I've been here for five years, so I will miss everybody. But you get that feeling and when you know it's time to spread your wings and fly, you need to do that. Everyone says I'm doing the right thing."

Is Zoe Slater returning to EastEnders?

After her departure. Michelle told the Bristol Evening Post that she has no plans to return saying: "I just got quite bored in the end, to be honest. Doing the same thing day in, day out. It's just so boring. I like to jump from different things.

She added to the Daily Record: "I always saw EastEnders as an apprenticeship.

"I always wanted to go on and do different things. I have some really good friends from that show but the door is closed."

Who played Zoe Slater in EastEnders?

Michelle Ryan played the role of the youngest Slater from 2000 to 2005.

The actress was just 16 when she first appeared and left five years later to appear in a number of films and TV shows including Bionic Woman, Merlin and Doctor Who.