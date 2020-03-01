Dean Gaffney in EastEnders: Does he still play Robbie and what were his storylines?

Everything you need to know about Dean Gaffney and his character on EastEnders, Robbie Jackson.

Dean, 42, joined the cast of BBC's EastEnders in 1993, playing Robbie Jackson, through 2003. The show axed Gaffney, along with his character's girlfriend, Nita Mistry, played by Bindya Solanki, saying the characters have "reached the end of their natural course" in the show.



However, he made several appearances on the soap in the meantime until returning full time in 2017.

When Dean left the show in 2003 his character, Robbie leaves for India with Nita, a young widow, and her son, to live in Mumbai.

He makes a return to Albert Square in 2004 to attend sister Sonia's wedding to Martin Fowler, and again in 2010 to walk Bianca down the aisle at her wedding to Ricky Butcher. Here he reveals Nita, still in India, is pregnant.

With the devastating news mum, Carol, has the BRCA2 gene mutation, Robbie and his siblings undergo testing in 2014. It's only a year later that Dean returns on the show as Robbie returns with his son, Sami, surprising Carol with the news he and Nita have split and he's moving to Milton Keynes.



Initially Carol agrees to go with him, but then changes her mind.

In 2017 BBC brought Dean back to the soap full time, as Robbie takes on the role of market inspector. The traders grow irritated with his management style. During a training session many walk out. At one point a group of disgruntled market traders, including brother-in-law Martin, prank Robbie by throwing him in the bin.

Robbies continues to struggle with his job as market inspector, removing Donna's stall and giving the space to Felix Moore until she can pay her fees. Having a chat with Sonia, he changes his mind and reinstates a grateful Donna. All is still not well because Bob Lister wants Felix in the stall, reinstated in time for Christmas to help modernise the market.

In the end Robbie quits the inspector job, to save the council money.

In 2019 Gaffney made his final appearance as Robbie Jackson. Robbie left Walford to help look after his son, Sami following an accident. The BBC did not renew his contract after he contacted a stranger for inappropriate photos.

