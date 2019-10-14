Dean Gaffney 'axed' from EastEnders after actor 'asked stranger for sexy pictures'

Dean has apparently had his contract terminated. Picture: Instagram/BBC

The soap actor has been accused of acting inappropriately and asking a random person for intimate images.

Dean Gaffney has allegedly been fired from EastEnders after he was "begging a stranger for sexy pictures".

The 41-year-old plays Robbie Jackson on the popular BBC soap and returned a couple years ago to our screens, but recent scenes are said to be his final ones on the show as his character headed abroad to look after his son.

The star is often caught up in scandals. Picture: Instagram

Heart have approached EastEnders for comment, who said: "We never discuss artists’ contracts" but according to the Daily Star, Dean had said he's using the time to reflect and give himself "a step in the right direction".

Apparently, bosses have terminated Dean's contract after it's emerged he's allegedly contacted a random girl over the internet and asked her for naked pictures.

Dental nurse Theresa Hayman has claimed that Gaffney messaged her on Facebook in the middle of the night asking her for pictures of her "boobs and bum".

A source has stated: "Dean knows he’s made some bad decisions and he is working hard to get his life back on track.

"He split up from his long-term girlfriend and then he lost his job. But he knows he only has himself to blame."

They continued: "He’s always been a popular member of the cast and everyone loves Robbie Jackson so it’s a real shame that he will no longer be on our screens.

"Dean knows that he was given a huge opportunity when he returned to EastEnders full-time two years ago after a number of guest stints.

Dean recently broke up with his 25-year-old girlfriend, who was only 3 years older than his twin daughters. Picture: Instagram

"But his break-up with Rebekah hit him hard and he spent a lot of the summer out in Ibiza.

"Whenever he wasn’t filming he’d be off for the weekend.

"He was telling friends out there what had been going on and how he was coming to the end of his contract when his bosses found out what he’d done and decided not to renew his contract for now."

Heart.co.uk have reached out to Dean Gaffney's representatives for comment and are awaiting a response.