EastEnders star Dean Gaffney has second car crash in FOUR months after 'head-on prang with teen'

24 June 2019, 07:46 | Updated: 24 June 2019, 07:55

This isn't the first time the Eastenders star has been caught in a collision
This isn't the first time the EastEnders star has been caught in a collision. Picture: PA
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

This is the actor's second collision in four months and occurred as he left the set of the soap.

Dean Gaffney has been involved in yet another car crash as he collides head-on with another motor as he's leaving the set of EastEnders, The Sun has revealed.

The actor crashed his white Skoda Octavia into a black Vauxhall Corsa which was driven by a teenager, and locals claim to have head a "loud bang" when the two vehicles collided.

The actor was involved in another crash back in February
The actor was involved in another crash back in February. Picture: PA

This isn't the first time Dean has been involved in a crash, as back in February the 40-year-old was involved in a prang near his home in Brentwood, Essex at around 1am.

The actor told the The Sun he had had a "bump", adding: "There has been a crash which is why I'm driving a hire car."

Read more: Dean Gaffney cheats death in terrifying late night car crash

The star has played Robbie Jackson on the soap since 1993
The star has played Robbie Jackson on the soap since 1993. Picture: BBC

However, this time around the collision doesn't seem to be as serious as locals near the set of EastEnders in Elstree, Hertfordshire said: “I heard the smash, came out and saw Dean Gaffney by the side of the road.

“He was looking at his car and so was the other driver.

"They didn’t seem hurt.”

A spokesman for Gaffney confirmed he was in a “minor accident”.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing a Ghost dress today

Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? How to get the This Morning host's lemon print dress
Stacey Solomon has had a post-baby makeover

Stacey Solomon ‘feels like a new person’ with glam makeover after welcoming baby Rex
The Emmerdale star appeared on the Channel 4 Dispatches documentary last night

Emmerdale's Lucy Pargeter has breast implants removed and admits they caused her breathing problems
Vicky Pattison, 31, shared an old school photo of herself from 20 years ago.

Vicky Pattison reveals what she looked like BEFORE fame – and fans don’t recognise her
Phillip Schofield is one of the UK's best loved presenters

Philip Schofield hits back at 'hurtful' claims he's difficult to work with

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

This cleanser is non-irritating and formulated by dermatologists

YouTuber Nadine Baggott's must-have products for enviously clear skin

Beauty

Piers Morgan's new documentary Psychopath sees the GMB host interview killer Paris Bennett

Who is Paris Bennett? Killer who features on Piers Morgan's Psychopath after murdering his sister Ella

TV & Movies

We've done the hard work for your and rounded up the best Asian restaurants in London

London's best Asian cuisine restaurants: Thai, Chinese, Indian, Japanese and more

Food & Health

Airlines have hiked up baggage prices so much that it now costs MORE to buy luggage space than a seat on the plane.

Airlines charging MORE to transport baggage than passengers

Travel

Could Tommy's ex Millie be heading into the villa?

Love Island fans think Tommy Fury's EX is about to enter the Love Island villa

TV & Movies

Love Island fans praise Maura Higgins after she shuts down Tom Walker

Love Island fans praise Maura Higgins after she shuts down Tom Walker

TV & Movies