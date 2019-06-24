EastEnders star Dean Gaffney has second car crash in FOUR months after 'head-on prang with teen'

This isn't the first time the EastEnders star has been caught in a collision. Picture: PA

By Mared Parry

This is the actor's second collision in four months and occurred as he left the set of the soap.

Dean Gaffney has been involved in yet another car crash as he collides head-on with another motor as he's leaving the set of EastEnders, The Sun has revealed.

The actor crashed his white Skoda Octavia into a black Vauxhall Corsa which was driven by a teenager, and locals claim to have head a "loud bang" when the two vehicles collided.

The actor was involved in another crash back in February. Picture: PA

This isn't the first time Dean has been involved in a crash, as back in February the 40-year-old was involved in a prang near his home in Brentwood, Essex at around 1am.

The actor told the The Sun he had had a "bump", adding: "There has been a crash which is why I'm driving a hire car."

Read more: Dean Gaffney cheats death in terrifying late night car crash

The star has played Robbie Jackson on the soap since 1993. Picture: BBC

However, this time around the collision doesn't seem to be as serious as locals near the set of EastEnders in Elstree, Hertfordshire said: “I heard the smash, came out and saw Dean Gaffney by the side of the road.

“He was looking at his car and so was the other driver.

"They didn’t seem hurt.”

A spokesman for Gaffney confirmed he was in a “minor accident”.