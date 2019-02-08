EastEnders' Dean Gaffney cheats death in terrifying late night car crash
8 February 2019, 10:48
The actor, who plays Robbie Fowler in the BBC soap, was involved in a 1am prang on the M25 last Friday.
Dean Gaffney was involved in a car crash last Friday - but thankfully walked away unscathed.
The Sun revealed that the EastEnders star 40, was travelling with a female passenger when he crashed his car ned Brentwood, Essex.
The actor told the paper he had had a "bump", adding: "There has been a crash which is why I'm driving a hire car."
It is not known who he was travelling with at the time.
Read more: Bobby Beale to make shock return to Albert Square four years after murdering his sister
Dean has been in a relationship with Rebekah Ward, 25, since 2016, the same year his relationship with the mother of his 22-year-old twin daughters, Sarah Burge, came to an end.
Dean admitted on cheating on his then-fiancee during their 22 year relationship, adding it was one of the main reasons they split up.
Last March Dean, who plays street sweeper Robbie Jackson in the soap, had a £33,000 Mercedes delivered to him on the EastEnders set to mark the end of a year-long driving ban.