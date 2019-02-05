Bobby Beale to make shock return to EastEnders two years after murdering his sister

Bobby Beale was last seen on-screen in October 2017. Picture: BBC

Eastenders spoilers: Bobby Beale is set to return to Walford two years after murdering his sister Lucy.

Bobby Beale, who killed his own sister and attacked his mum with a hockey stick in 2017, is coming back to Eastenders.

After being banged up for his crimes he committed while still as school, his return looks set to bring a huge amount of drama to Albert Square.

He was last seen on-screen in October 2017, when he was sentenced to six years in prison for Lucy's murder, as well as four years for grievous bodily harm with intent for his mum Jane.

Bobby murdered his sister and beat his mum with a hockey stick. Picture: BBC

In last night's episode, Ian was told about Bobby's release via a letter from the youth offenders' institute.

The letter explained that Bobby will be released on 15 June 2019, meaning he could be back on our screens in a matter of months.

It said: "In order to ensure a soot transition for Bobby from the secure estate back into the community, I would like to arrange an appointment for a home visit to discuss with you any resettlement needs and the conditions of his licence on return."

Bobby Beale was sent to a Youth Offenders prison in 2017. Picture: BBC

Ian also explained to Mel that Bobby was not in contact with Jane, saying: "I still don’t understand what went wrong with him.

"He was the kindest child. Maybe it was losing his mum when he was so young. How does a young brain cope with it?"

And when previously asked if he would lie again to protect Bobby, Ian said: "He needed help, proper help.

"We thought we were protecting him. That one night nearly destroyed all of us. So the best advice I can give your friend is to stop it now while she still can."

