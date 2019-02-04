James and Ola Jordan turn to IVF after 'desperate' struggle to have kids

James and Ola Jordan have been struggling to conceive naturally. Picture: Getty

James and Ola Jordan have been trying to conceive for two years

Ola Jordan has opened up about her decision to use IVF after not managing to conceive naturally with her husband James Jordan.

She said she is 'desperate' to become a mother, but that her and her husband's dancing careers have got in the way of them starting a family.

James and Ola met in 1999 and got married in 2004. Picture: Getty

Ola, 26, told Hello! magazine: "James is also desperate to have babies and I just wish it could have happened by now. That's the one gift I would love to give him.

"I guess I just thought, like most women, that I could choose when the time was right for me; that I could have my career and then have a baby when it felt right. But for us it just hasn't happened like that."

And James, 40, added: "The irony is that for 17 years during our career we tried not to have children because dancing is not a career that easily fits in with family life. When we finally did try, it was a sting to realise we couldn't conceive straight away."

James, who is currently appearing on Dancing On Ice, and Ola met in 1999 and were friends for two years before getting together and eventually marrying in 2003.

Speaking about when they first met during a dancing competition, Ola previously told OK! magazine: "He was tall and very good looking, with slicked back black hair and piercing blue eyes. His dancing was amazing.

"At one point during the competition I actually got introduced to this tall, dark stranger, very fleetingly. 'Hello', he smiled. And then he was gone.

"The brief meeting stuck in my mind. I thought this guy would be incredible. I would really like a partner like him one day, I thought, but he was well out of my league."

