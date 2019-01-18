Who is Ola Jordan? Former Strictly Come Dancing professional and James Jordan's wife revealed

James Jordan has been married to his wife Ola since 2003. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Who is Dancing On Ice star James Jordan's wife Ola? The former Strictly Come Dancing professional's relationship revealed.

James Jordan is wowing crowds on the ice rink with his superb skating skills.

But what was that saying...'behind every great man there's a great woman', so here's everything you need to know about James' wife Ola who has been cheering him on rink-side.

Who is Ola Jordan?

Ola Jordan is a Polish professional dancer most known for her role on Strictly Come Dancing from 2006-2015.

She met her husband James through dance competitions and the pair were professional partners competing together before they married in 2003 and then subsequently both joined Strictly.

As of 2018, Ola is a judge on the Polish version of the show - Dancing with the Stars: Taniec z gwiazdami.

How old is Ola Jordan?

We want whatever water Ola is drinking - or we need to start Ballroom dancing pronto - because she always looks glowing and full of youth.

Ola is 36-years-old and was born in Nasielsk, Poland on 30th September 1982.

Is Ola Jordan pregnant?

Ola and James do not have any kids although every so often rumours that Ola could be pregnant emerge as fans speculate.

Speaking to Metro in March 2018 Ola said: "James and I have always said that we would really like to start a family, but the time has never been quite right before.

"When I left Strictly two years ago I thought I was ready, but I was offered I’m A Celebrity, and that led to other jobs I felt I couldn’t turn down. ‘There was always something, but at the same time having children was always in the back of my mind. It has been this missing part in our lives.

"So when we had to call off the tour this year, I thought it was a sign. I believe everything happens for a reason, and we’re not getting any younger."

