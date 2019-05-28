EastEnders spoilers: Robbie Jackson finally makes his comeback along with TWO surprise returnees

Dean Gaffney is back on The Square as Robbie Jackson. Picture: BBC

By Naomi Bartram

Dean Gaffney isn't the only EastEnders star making a return to Albert Square.

EastEnders fans are in for a treat, because Robbie Jackson is making his long-awaited comeback to the BBC One soap next week as he arrives in Walford.

It was previously announced that Dean Gaffney would be returning to his iconic role next Monday (June 3), and now the show has revealed two more characters will also be coming back with him.

As Robbie touches back in England, following a trip to India, he's accompanied by his son Sami and the pair both decide to stay in the spare room at Kush Kazemi's house.

But not all is as it seems, as the EastEnders favourite looks very suspicious when he gets a text from ex-wife Nita (Sami's mother) who tells him to enjoy his time with their son.

Dean Gaffney is reprising his role. Picture: BBC

And things soon get more confusing when Sonia Fowler – played by Natalie Cassidy - tries to spend time with her half brother and nephew, but discovers Robbie has lied about his plans.

He later shoots down her idea of calling Nita and continues to ignore texts from his ex - so what's he hiding?

Well, all could become clear when Nita (Bindya Solanki) herself returns for an episode in the week commencing June 10 after being away from the show since 2003.

Robbie was last seen in Albert Square December after being given £500 by villain Stuart Highway so he could visit his son in India.

Teasing some details about his return, Dean Gaffney previously said: "Robbie has been off in India soul-searching. He's gone to right some wrongs, cross some T's and dot some I’s.

"When he comes back, which is not too long now, is he alone? Has he found love?

This comes after it was revealed actress Patsy Palmer will also be back on the Square as Bianca Jackson later this year to reunite with her troubled daughter Tiffany.

A source told The Sun: “Bosses are delighted to be getting Patsy back. She’s a real Enders icon and fans love seeing old faces return.“She has yet to get her scripts but she will no doubt be at the centre of drama when she returns in the autumn.

“She starts filming in the next few weeks and can’t wait to get going again.”

Patsy first joined the BBC soap in 1993 but in 2014 she relocated to LA in an attempt to kickstart a new career.

She set up home in Malibu, moving into a glamorous property that overlooked the beach with her husband Richard Merkell and their three children, Fenton, Emilia and Bertie.