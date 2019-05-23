EastEnders legend Patsy Palmer set to return as Bianca Jackson with huge new storyline

Patsy Palmer is back as Bianca. Picture: Instagram/BBC

By Naomi Bartram

The BBC soap legend was last seen in 2014.

EastEnders fans can rejoice because the legendary Bianca Jackson will be returning to The Square very soon.

Patsy Palmer, 46, is set to reprise her iconic role for the first time five years for a reunion with her on-screen daughter Tiffany Butcher (played by Maisie Smith) who has recently become involved in a dangerous drug gang.

Executive producer Jon Sen confirmed the news on Wednesday, teasing that Bianca is set for a huge storyline when her scenes air in autumn this year.

"When I joined the show in January, bringing Bianca Jackson back to the Square was high on my wish list," Jon told The Sun.

Patsy joined EatsEnders in 1993. Picture: PA Images

"I'm thrilled to announce that Patsy's agreed to return to reprise her iconic creation in a blistering storyline that will grip fans this autumn. There is no-one more excited than me to see her step back into Albert Square again. I simply cannot wait."

Read More: EastEnders: Adrian Edmondson joining cast as new love interest for Jean Slater

This will mark the third time in 25 years that Patsy has returned to Albert Square, however it’s thought she’ll only be back for a short time.

Last time we saw fiery redhead Bianca onscreen was in 2014 when she moved to Milton Keynes with boyfriend Terry Spraggan

A source told The Sun: “Bosses are delighted to be getting Patsy back. She’s a real Enders icon and fans love seeing old faces return.

“She has yet to get her scripts but she will no doubt be at the centre of drama when she returns in the autumn.

Read More: Danny Dyer shocks fans as he appears in frock for Eastenders Spice Girls special

“She starts filming in the next few weeks and can’t wait to get going again.”

Patsy first joined the BBC soap in 1993 and she quickly became a fan favourite with her on-screen wedding to Ricky Butcher in 1997 attracting record viewers of 22 million.

She has since moved across the pond and lives in California with husband of 19 years Richard Merkell and her four children where she works as a DJ.

This comes after EastEnders bosses revealed another member of the Jackson family will be coming back as Robbie returns to his role as Dean Gaffney following a short break.