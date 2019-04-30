Danny Dyer shocks fans as he appears in frock for Eastenders Spice Girls special

Danny Dyer is set to spice up his life on EastEnders. Picture: BBC / EASTENDERS

The 41-year-old actor transformed into Victoria Beckham as he donned an eye-catching black frock

Danny Dyer is set to wow EastEnders fans as the soap's Carter family transform into the Spice Girls.

The 41-year-old tough guy will don one of Victoria Beckham's iconic black frocks as his fictional family take on the other members of the chart-topping group.

Fans praised Shirley Carter's turn as Mel B, while Tina Carter donned Geri Halliwell's Union Jack dress.

Linda Carter became Emma Bunton, but fans questioned why no character had been brought in to portray Melanie C.

EastEnders bosses promised fans that they will be able to spice up their life in a forthcoming episode.

The Spice Girls performing in their iconic outfits at the 1997 Brit Awards. Picture: PA

Danny recently made headlines after daughter Dani revealed that he despises his "man boobs."

In her new book, What Would Dani Do?, she claims her actor dad is considering breast reduction surgery and is "talking about them all the time."

Dani explained: "My dad keeps saying he wants surgery on his man boobs.

"He reckons he's developed a C-cup bra size and they really bother him... It makes me laugh that he hates them so much. He talks about them all the time."

READ MORE: Danny Dyer wants breast reduction surgery to get rid of "man boobs"