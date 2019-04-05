Danny Dyer wants breast reduction surgery to get rid of "man boobs"

5 April 2019, 08:55

Danny Dyer has been considering breast reduction surgery
Danny Dyer has been considering breast reduction surgery. Picture: BBC / GETTY

The tough-guy actor, 41, has appeared shirtless throughout his acting career - but is planning a body overhaul.

Danny Dyer despises his "man boobs" and is considering breast reduction surgery after his family claim he is "talking about them all the time."

His daughter Dani Dyer revealed all in her new book, What Would Dani Do?, explaining: "My dad keeps saying he wants surgery on his man boobs.

"He reckons he's developed a C-cup bra size and they really bother him.

"It makes me laugh that he hates them so much. He talks about them all the time."

Danny has stripped off for his EastEnders role
Danny has stripped off for his EastEnders role. Picture: BBC
Danny Dyer has starred as Mick Carter on EastEnders since 2013
Danny Dyer has starred as Mick Carter on EastEnders since 2013. Picture: Getty

Speaking at his daughter's book launch, Danny also revealed how his wife Joanne had "bullied" him into a colonic irrigation procedure.

His daughter Dani Dyer told The Sun: "Mum loves and lives for them. So she made dad and me get one."

Danny hit back: "I was bullied into it to be fair. We have bowels and we're supposed to naturally go to the toilet. But with a colonic - you're sitting in a surgery with someone putting a tube up your a*** and you think, 'What am I doing?'"

Danny Dyer returned to EastEnders as Mick Carter in December after his character had been wrongly jailed for attempted murder.

READ MORE: EastEnders fans spot something very odd about Danny Dyer's big Walford return

