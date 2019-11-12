EastEnders spoilers: Stacey Fowler leaving for good as Martin learns shock news?

Stacey could be leaving the Square forever. Picture: BBC

By Naomi Bartram

Martin Fowler learns some shocking news from the Slaters about his wife next week.

EastEnders fans will be gutted to hear that iconic character Stacey Fowler might be planning on saying goodbye to Walford for good.

Next week will see things finally starting to look up for Martin Fowler (James Bye) after months of being blackmailed by Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) over Stacey's involvement in Phil's attack.

With Martin desperate to keep his wife and children away from the Square while their family is still in danger, viewers saw him lie to Stacey (Lacey Turner) that he had a one night stand with his ex Sonia.

But in upcoming scenes, Ben’s conscience will finally start to kick in when he realises how tormented Martin is.

Stacey Fowler has been away from the Square since July. Picture: BBC

With Martin starting to feel better about his situation, he starts thinking about finally reuniting with Stacey.

Read More: A look back at the most shocking soap moments of 2019 - from deadly fires to wedding day shootouts

When Martin can’t get hold of his estranged wife, he becomes suspicious that something else is going on - with best friend Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami), Arthur's dad, clearly hiding a secret.

Read More: EastEnders spoilers: Sharon and Louise Mitchell 'will BOTH give birth over Christmas' as Keanu affair is finally revealed

As he storms over to the Slater household, he finds Jean and Mo packing Stacey's things.

Could this mean Stacey is leaving Walford for good?

Stacey actress Lacey, 31, is currently taking a break from the show after she welcomed her baby girl Dusty with partner Matt in July.

The actress is enjoying her maternity leave however, it’s thought she’s film a few scenes for one episode of the soap this month, before making a full-time return at some point later next year.

In the soap, Stacey made an emotional exit in August after fleeing Albert Square with Martin following her attack on Phil.

Despite her family packing up her things, Stacey’s mum Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) is currently undergoing chemotherapy and her son Arthur is still living in Walford, so it’s thought she’ll have to return at some point.