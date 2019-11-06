EastEnders spoilers: Sharon and Louise Mitchell 'will BOTH give birth over Christmas' as Keanu affair is finally revealed

6 November 2019, 16:42

EastEnders will see a very dramatic Christmas
EastEnders will see a very dramatic Christmas. Picture: BBC
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Sharon Mitchell and step-daughter Louise are both set to give birth this Christmas.

It’s always dramatic on EastEnders over the festive period with whodunits, deaths and baby swaps all taking centre stage in the past.

And this year won’t disappoint, as it’s now been revealed that Sharon Mitchell and her step-daughter Louise will both give birth to Keanu Taylor's babies at Christmas.

According to The Sun, Sharon (Letitia Dean) and Keanu’s (Danny Walters) secret affair will be revealed in an explosive fashion as they are both tipped to welcome their children in late December.

The upcoming BBC storyline was hinted during Monday night’s instalment, as meddling Mel Owen (Tamzin Outhwaite) told Keanu that she wanted to arrange a surprise 18th party for Louise (Tilly Keeper).

Reluctant Keanu then refused because he said "Louise is seven and a half months pregnant" and a party is the last thing she needs.

Read More: EastEnders spoilers: Danny Walters and Max Bowden open up on ‘dark’ and ‘explosive’ Christmas special

During Tuesday’s episode, he then told Sharon that Louise was 30 weeks gone, which makes a Christmas birth almost guaranteed.

And with actor Danny Walters (Keanu) recently announcing he’s leaving the soap before the end of the year, speculation has already started as to how his exit will be weaved into the storyline.

Read More: A look back at the most shocking soap moments of 2019 - from deadly fires to wedding day shootouts

Many are suspecting the mechanic will end up in an explosive fight with Louise’s dad Phil when he finds out he’s the father of Sharon’s baby.

Will Phil murder Keanu? Viewers will have to wait until the end of the year to find out.

This comes after Danny recently announced his departure in a statement which read: “It has been a joy to play Keanu Taylor for the last two and a half years. I have been blessed to work with the most fantastic creative team and I will miss them and my fellow actors immensely.

“EastEnders will always hold a special place in my heart and I will continue to be an avid fan.”

Teasing a ‘dramatic’ exit for Keanu, executive producer Jon Sen has since added: “Keanu's story is set to come to a dramatic and blistering conclusion in the near future as one of the best kept secrets on the Square is finally revealed with devastating consequences.

“We'd all like to thank Danny for his nuanced performance as Keanu Taylor over the last two and half years. What Danny has brought to his character has been one of the reasons the 'Sheanu' affair has been such compulsive viewing for fans.

“Everyone at EastEnders wishes him well for the future.”

