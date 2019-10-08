EastEnders spoilers: Danny Walters and Max Bowden open up on ‘dark’ and ‘explosive’ Christmas special

There's plenty of drama in store for Keanu and Ben
There's plenty of drama in store for Keanu and Ben. Picture: BBC
With Christmas in soapland upon us, now EastEnders stars Max Bowden and Danny Walters have teased something huge.

Keanu Taylor actor Danny Walters has revealed there are ‘dark times’ ahead on EastEnders this Christmas.

Danny’s character is expected to have a major storyline over the festive season as his affair with Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean) is finally exposed.

Despite getting Sharon pregnant behind Phil Mitchell’s (Steve McFadden) back, Danny has so far got away with his infidelity - but this is all set to change in an explosive festive episode of the soap.

Speaking to Digital Spy at the Inside Soap Awards 2019, Danny teased viewers are in for a treat in December.

"The whole Sheanu story has been bubbling for a long, long time,” he said.

“It's about to get much more serious, much more darker and much more interesting – to watch, to perform and to be a part of.

"It's going to be a fantastic Christmas. It's explosive, big emotions, big stunts – like good, classic Christmas EastEnders style."

He added to the Mirror: "When the affair does get revealed, it’s going to have such a massive impact on the Square on Keanu and Sharon and Louise and Phil and so many characters. So the repercussions are humongous."

"I don’t know who it’s going to be revealed but it’s going to be a very smart, clever… it might not be obvious, it could be something very subtle."

Ben Mitchell actor has teased something big for his character
Ben Mitchell actor has teased something big for his character. Picture: BBC

But Danny isn’t the only one who is in for a bumpy ride this Christmas, as Ben Mitchell actor Max Bowden has also teased a dramatic few weeks.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk about his upcoming tensions with new trio The Panesar brothers, he said: “The Panesars have come in now, so that drama there is definitely going to unfold. They’re brave, they’re boisterous, they’re going to give Ben a run for his money.”

He added: “With Ben, it’s 100 miles per hour all the time. At the moment, things are starting to take off again, things are nice with Ballum.

“Martin’s just come back to the Square which is leverage for Ben to create this whole new drama.”

We can’t wait to see what happens…

EastEnders airs on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on BBC One.

