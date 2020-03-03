Who is Coronation Street's Alya Nazir and what do we know about actress Sair Khan?

Who is Coronation Street actress Sair Khan? Picture: ITV/Instagram

Alya Nazir has been part of some huge Coronation Street storylines - but what do we know about her and who is actress Sair Khan?

Coronation Street's Alya Nazir is currently caught up in a horrific domestic abuse storyline involving grandmother Yasmeen and her husband Geoff.

But who is Alya and who plays the character on Corrie?

Who is Alya Nazir from Coronation Street?

Alya Nazir - played by Sair Khan - made her first appearance on Coronation Street on 25 June 2014.

She arrived with her brother and grandmother as the show’s first Muslim family.

As the daughter of Kal Nazir (Jimi Mistry), Alya was described as being "strong-minded" by the show's assistant producer Ella Kelly.

Alya Nazir has been on Coronation Street for six years. Picture: ITV

She has been involved in some big storylinesm including the January 2015 minibus crash and the death of her dad Kal in the Victoria Court Fire in May 2015.

She was also involved in a shock racism storyline which Sair pitched to writers herself.

Explaining her motivation at the time, Sair said: "This was an issue that I definitely wanted to raise and wanted addressed, because I get a lot of people coming up to me, young Asian girls, Asian guys, that are so happy to see me on the television a representation of them.

"I'm so happy to be that voice for them in all the positive elements that come with that, but there is negativity and I thought that was definitely worth exploring."

Her character has had failed romances with Gary Windass, Jason Grimshaw doomed mechanic Luke Britton, who was killed by Pat Phelan.

Who is Alya Nazir actress Sair Khan?

Sair Khan is a 32-year-old actress born in Leeds.

After attending the National Youth Theatre, she landed a role in BBC’s Doctors in 2011 playing one-off character Nina Chopra.

She then worked as a receptionist at an advertising agency before landing her big break as Alya Nazir in Coronation Street in 2014.

She also appeared on I’m A Celebrity in 2018, where she came in 9th place.

Does Sair Khan have children?

Earlier this year, Sair denied rumours that she is pregnant, after fans thought she had uploaded a photo of her cradling a baby bump.

After she was seen with her arms around her stomach, fans started to question if she was expecting.

"OMG I'M NOT PREGNANT!!" she replied in the comments, adding: "That was a terrible choice of picture to post. It was just a food baby but I thought I looked cute."

She recently split from actor boyfriend Simon Lennon in September, with sources claiming they are taking a break after nearly two years of dating