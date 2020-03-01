Lucy Fallon admits she snuck souvenirs from the Corrie set as she leaves the show

Lucy Fallon, who plays Bethany Platt, is leaving Coronation Street. Picture: Instagram/Getty

Lucy Fallon, who played Bethany Platt on Coronation Street, is leaving the soap and reveals she's not gone empty-handed.

After five years Lucy Fallon, 24, announced she planned to leave Coronation Street and her role as Bethany Platt in May 2019.

In an interview with Hot TV she admits she's taken mementos from Coronation Street.

"I have a hand-painted mug, which has Bethany's name on from the salon flat," she reveals.



Lucy has chosen to leave Corrie this year. Picture: Getty

"And also a couple of dresses and Bethany's coat."

Lucy filmed her final scenes in January and they are set to air this month.

She has earned several awards for her portrayal of Bethany, who fell prey to harrowing childhood grooming and sexual exploitation. She has decided not to renew her contract with the ITV soap so she can pursue other work.

In January she posted about wrapping up filming, calling it the "most incredible five years of my life.

"It’s so crazy to me that five years ago, I had just finished sixth form and had no idea what direction life was going to take me in. I never in a million years expected that I would be calling Gail Platt a friend."



