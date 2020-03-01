Lucy Fallon admits she snuck souvenirs from the Corrie set as she leaves the show

On Air Now
Heart's Feel Good Weekend with Lilah Parsons 12pm - 4pm
1 March 2020, 12:33
Lucy Fallon, who played Bethany Platt on Coronation Street, is leaving the soap and reveals she's not gone empty-handed.
After five years Lucy Fallon, 24, announced she planned to leave Coronation Street and her role as Bethany Platt in May 2019.
In an interview with Hot TV she admits she's taken mementos from Coronation Street.
"I have a hand-painted mug, which has Bethany's name on from the salon flat," she reveals.
Read more: Coronation Street's Lucy Fallon shows off dramatic hair transformation
"And also a couple of dresses and Bethany's coat."
Lucy filmed her final scenes in January and they are set to air this month.
Read more: Coronation Street star Lucy Fallo celebrates baby news with cute instagram snap
She has earned several awards for her portrayal of Bethany, who fell prey to harrowing childhood grooming and sexual exploitation. She has decided not to renew her contract with the ITV soap so she can pursue other work.
View this post on Instagram
I’m writing this with mascara all over my face and tears/snot dripping onto my clothes but that’s a wrap... on what has been the most incredible 5 years of my life. It’s so crazy to me that 5 years ago, I had just finished 6th form and had no idea what direction life was going to take me in. I never in a million years expected that I would be calling Gail platt a friend. But here we are... and I’m grateful for every single second of it. It’s such a cliche, but the platt family really are a second family to me. And I will forever be in debt to them. They have taught me everything I know... who needs a degree and drama school when you have the PLATts???? To the cast, crew, and everyone in between, I will hold you all in my heart for the rest of my life. And to the viewers, thank you for the endless amount of support I have received over the years. And to you bethany... oh what fun we’ve had. But it’s not goodbye, just see ya later ♥️
In January she posted about wrapping up filming, calling it the "most incredible five years of my life.
"It’s so crazy to me that five years ago, I had just finished sixth form and had no idea what direction life was going to take me in. I never in a million years expected that I would be calling Gail Platt a friend."
Read more: Coronation Street receives 146 Ofcom complaints over 'disgusting' Yasmeen and Geoff abuse storyline
See more More Coronation Street News