Coronation Street spoilers: will Ray be killed off?

25 February 2020, 16:58

There are rumours that Corrie's Ray Crosby will die in a shock future storyline.

Ray Crosby could be killed off Coronation Street in a shock storyline that would see Abi Franklin take revenge on the sleazy businessman.

Read more: Coronation Street's Lucy Fallon shows off dramatic hair transformation

The Corrie villain, played by Mark Frost, could be murdered by Abi, played by Sally Frost, as she seeks revenge on him for blackmailing her.

Ray threatened Abby in a recent episode of Corrie
Ray threatened Abby in a recent episode of Corrie. Picture: ITV

In a recent episode, the hotelier tried to coerce Abi into sex, before rejecting her - and Corrie fans have been tweeting their prediction that she will murder him.

One person said: "I predict that Abbie will kill Ray…"

Read more: Coronation Street star Alan Halsall ‘hits out’ at ex Lucy-Jo Hudson over comment about his daughter

Another added: "I suspect Ray will end up dead."

A third wrote: "Why doesn't Abi just kill Ray! Take over his business, worked for Gary Windass and no one questioned it. Just a thought."

Will Abi kill Ray?
Will Abi kill Ray? Picture: ITV

And a fourth predicted: "Ray gonna end up dead in a street near you, very soon."

Ray recently threatened Abby with a video he had secretly filmed of her in the hotel room, saying: "I would have thought you of all people would know what you've got to lose if certain things become public knowledge."

He then added: "You’ve got 24 hours."

NOW READ:

Coronation Street fans in shock as Ken Barlow quits the cobbles after 60 years

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Eastenders

Eastenders spoilers: is Ben Mitchell deaf following the boat accident?
Flesh and Blood is back on tonight

Flesh and Blood viewers predict Mary is the suspect after chilling premiere of ITV’s new drama
The episode was a serious shocker

Don't Tell The Bride wedding nearly cancelled after groom buys disgusting £150 dress for wife
This Morning descended into chaos this pancake day

This Morning descends into chaos as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield attempt to break pancake flipping record

This Morning

Francesca Annis plays Vivien on Flesh and Blood

How old is Flesh and Blood star Francesca Annis and what else has she been in?

Trending on Heart

Peter Andre

Inside Peter Andre's stunning Australian family home as he holidays with Princess and Junior

Celebrities

Have trouble sleeping? Read on... (stock images)

Fall asleep in 60 seconds using 4-7-8 breathing method hailed by insomniacs

Lifestyle

Olly looks incredible after losing an impressive amount of weight

Olly Murs shows off ripped body after impressive two month fitness transformation

Celebrities

Children under the age of 11 will not longer be taught to header in training

Children banned from heading footballs during training, new FA guidelines state

Lifestyle

Dancing On Ice's Matt Evers has defended Lisa George

Dancing On Ice’s Matt Evers defends Lisa George’s ‘tough working schedule’ on Corrie after she’s voted off

Dancing On Ice 2020