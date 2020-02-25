Coronation Street spoilers: will Ray be killed off?

There are rumours that Corrie's Ray Crosby will die in a shock future storyline.

Ray Crosby could be killed off Coronation Street in a shock storyline that would see Abi Franklin take revenge on the sleazy businessman.

Read more: Coronation Street's Lucy Fallon shows off dramatic hair transformation

The Corrie villain, played by Mark Frost, could be murdered by Abi, played by Sally Frost, as she seeks revenge on him for blackmailing her.

Ray threatened Abby in a recent episode of Corrie. Picture: ITV

In a recent episode, the hotelier tried to coerce Abi into sex, before rejecting her - and Corrie fans have been tweeting their prediction that she will murder him.

One person said: "I predict that Abbie will kill Ray…"

Read more: Coronation Street star Alan Halsall ‘hits out’ at ex Lucy-Jo Hudson over comment about his daughter

Another added: "I suspect Ray will end up dead."

A third wrote: "Why doesn't Abi just kill Ray! Take over his business, worked for Gary Windass and no one questioned it. Just a thought."

Will Abi kill Ray? Picture: ITV

And a fourth predicted: "Ray gonna end up dead in a street near you, very soon."

Ray recently threatened Abby with a video he had secretly filmed of her in the hotel room, saying: "I would have thought you of all people would know what you've got to lose if certain things become public knowledge."

He then added: "You’ve got 24 hours."

NOW READ:

Coronation Street fans in shock as Ken Barlow quits the cobbles after 60 years