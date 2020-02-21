Coronation Street's Lucy Fallon shows off dramatic hair transformation

Lucy Fallon has showed off her new hair on Instagram. Picture: PA/Instagram

Corrie star Lucy has shaken up her hair following her decision to leave her role as Bethany Platt in the soap.

Lucy Fallon has showed off the results of her hair extensions to Instagram, posting a series of photos of her at the hairdressers with new long blonde hair.

She captioned the post: "AND I’M LONG! (it’s not all my hair... but don’t tell anyone)", and a number of her famous pals rushed to voice their approval of her new 'do in the comments.

Loose Women panellist Saira Khan wrote: "OMG! It’s b****y longer than mine now! Love!!"

Brooke Vincent added: "Ermmmmmm hello".

Lucy Fallon announced last year that she would be leaving her role as Bethany Platt on Coronation Street after five years on the soap.

She filmed her final scenes this month, and they'll be aired in March.

Lucy recently shared a heartfelt message to fans, writing: "I’m writing this with mascara all over my face and tears/snot dripping onto my clothes but that’s a wrap... on what has been the most incredible 5 years of my life."

She added: "It’s so crazy to me that 5 years ago, I had just finished 6th form and had no idea what direction life was going to take me in.

"I never in a million years expected that I would be calling Gail platt a friend. But here we are... and I’m grateful for every single second of it.

Lucy Fallon has left Coronation Street. Picture: ITV

"It’s such a cliche, but the platt family really are a second family to me. And I will forever be in debt to them.

"They have taught me everything I know... who needs a degree and drama school when you have the PLATts????

"To the cast, crew, and everyone in between, I will hold you all in my heart for the rest of my life.

"And to the viewers, thank you for the endless amount of support I have received over the years.

"And to you bethany... oh what fun we’ve had. But it’s not goodbye, just see ya later ♥️."

