Ben Foden’s new wife sparks pregnancy rumours with ‘bump’ photo 19 months after his spilt from Una Healy

21 February 2020, 08:24 | Updated: 21 February 2020, 08:26

Ben Foden's wife is reportedly pregnant
Ben Foden's wife is reportedly pregnant. Picture: Instagram

Rugby star Ben Foden is said to be expecting his third child after his divorce from Una Healy.

Ben Foden’s wife Jackie Belanoff has sparked speculation she’s pregnant by posting a photo of the couple on a skiing holiday.

This would be their first child together after Ben’s, 34, split from The Saturdays star Una Healy 19 months ago.

In the snap - shared on Instagram - Jackie can be seen with a huge grin on her face, while fans claim a tiny bump is visible.

The caption reads: “America the beautiful💙 🇺🇸🏔 missing my Benny while he’s in Vegas and reminiscing about what a beautiful Christmas we had ⛷💙”.

And Jackie’s followers have been quick to comment on the snap, with one writing: “Is that a bump or am I seeing things 🤔😍”

Read More: Phillip Schofield enjoys family trip to Paris with wife and daughters after coming out as gay

“Congratulations 💛,” said a second, while a third added: “Are you pregnant in this picture?”

And a fourth said: “Lovely lady humps 😻😻😻😻”.

This comes after Jackie posted a snap of herself from a friend's wedding last week where two pals were seen cradling her stomach which was covered by a love heart gif.

Read More: Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling condemn paparazzi who 'asked them for a reaction' following Caroline Flack's death

Ben and Jackie have not confirmed the speculation. Heart.co.uk has reached out to reps for comment.

The happy couple married in August after just two weeks of dating and have been living together in the USA.

A source told MailOnline: “Ben and Jackie are over the moon. They’re so excited to become parents together for the first time and are looking forward to starting their new lives as a family.

“The plan is to move from America back to the UK and raise the baby here – there’s lots to organise but they can’t wait for their new arrival.”

Ben was previously married to popstar Una, and the couple are parents to seven-year-old Aoife and four-year-old Tadhg.

After six years as husband and wife, they split after Ben admitted to cheating on Una.

He married again in a private ceremony in Nantucket, Massachusetts, telling his followers at the time: “I met a girl who seriously swept me off my feet and in a time of hardship showed me love, a deep devoted love.

“People will say we are mad or crazy or even fools, as @snackyjax and I had only been dating seriously for a little over 2 weeks before deciding to get married.

“But when someone like her comes in to your life, why would I wait?”

Ben added: “The people who needed to know, such as close family and friends were told before anyone else and they are happy for me including my beautiful X wife @unahealy who I love even more for her blessing.”

