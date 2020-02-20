Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling condemn paparazzi who 'asked them for a reaction' following Caroline Flack's death

Laura Whitemore said she and boyfriend Iain Stirling 'just wanted some privacy'. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling shared footage of a shocking exchange they had with a paparazzi at Cape Town airport following the death of their friend Caroline Flack.

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling have hit out at a paparazzi in Cape Town who "asked them for a reaction" while they were at the airport together.

The couple shared footage of a male paparazzi speaking to them in the airport after the couple asked him to stop taking pictures of them.

In the footage, Laura can be seen disagreeing with the photographer, who questions her about the recent death of Caroline Flack.

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling were reunited for the first time since their friend passed away. Picture: Instagram/Iain Stirling

After sharing the video on her Twitter page, Laura posted a statement to explain the situation.

She wrote: "I landed in Cape Town this morning and it is the first time I've been with Iain since Caroline passed away.

"It's been really hard being apart. At the airport a photographer took pictures of us both and we tried to ignore it but he continued to follow us as we got coffee and left the building."

Laura continued: "So I asked him would he stop as he had what he wanted. I said we were mourning's a friend and could he allow us space.

"He said 'can you give me a reaction. It's a public placer and I can take pictures if I want'.

"I have never courted the paparazzi but understand at work events it comes with the territory. But this morning was too much.

"Iain filmed him and he didn't like it. I don't like attacking people but we need to call people out when they do things like this. Iain and I just wanted some privacy."

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling have both paid tribute to their friend following her tragic death. Picture: Twitter/Laura Whitmore

Caroline took her own life on Saturday and both Iain and Laura have both since paid beautiful and emotional tributes to their friend.

At the start of Monday night's Love Island, Iain – who does the voiceover for the show – said a few words in memory of Caroline.

He said: "We are all absolutely devastated by the tragic news that Caroline, a much loved member of our Love Island family has passed away. Our thoughts with family and friends at this dreadful time.

"Caroline and me were together from the very start of Love Island and her passion, warmth and infectious enthusiasm were a crucial part of what made the show connect with millions of viewers.

Caroline Flack took her own like on Saturday 15th February in her London home. Picture: PA

"Like many of you, right now we are all just trying to come to terms with what has happened. My only hope is that we can all try and be kinder, always show love and listen to one another.

"Caroline, I want to thank you for all the fun times we had making our favourite show, you were a true friend to me, I'm going to miss you Caz."