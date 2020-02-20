Phillip Schofield enjoys family trip to Paris with wife and daughters after coming out as gay

20 February 2020, 16:49

Phillip Schofield and his family spent some quality time together in Paris during the half term break
Phillip Schofield and his family spent some quality time together in Paris during the half term break. Picture: Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Phillip Schofield has been spending some quality time with his family, just weeks after coming out.

Phillip Schofield and his wife of 27 years, Stephanie, are currently in Paris with their daughters – Molly and Ruby – as they enjoy a half term family trip.

This city break for the family comes just weeks after the This Morning host revealed to the nation on live TV he is gay.

READ MORE: Phillip Schofield cries as Holly Willoughby pleads for 'kindness' during Dancing On Ice tribute to Caroline Flack

During a powerful segment on This Morning, Holly Willoughby helped her friend talk about his sexuality as he thanked his family for their support.

Phillip Schofield was joined by his wife, Stephanie, and daughters, Molly and Ruby, in Paris
Phillip Schofield was joined by his wife, Stephanie, and daughters, Molly and Ruby, in Paris. Picture: Instagram/Ruby Schofield

During the trip, Phillip and both daughters Molly and Ruby shared a number of family pictures from the sites of Paris.

In one picture shared on Phillip's Instagram story, he smiled next to wife Stephanie for a selfie.

In another, the family posed alongside one another with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

Phillip Schofield announced he was gay earlier this month
Phillip Schofield announced he was gay earlier this month. Picture: Instagram/Phillip Schofield

During his emotional and candid interview on This Morning, Phillip praised his wife for her love and support.

He told Holly: "I've never had any secrets [from her], we've never had any secrets.

"We've been honest and open. And as I said, I can't write in any statement what I feel about that woman. She is amazing. She is incredible, there is no one in my life who would have supported me the way, as a wife, as the way she has supported me.

"She is astonishing, literally astonishing."

Phillip Schofield's wife and daughters have been supporting him
Phillip Schofield's wife and daughters have been supporting him. Picture: Instagram/Ruby Schofield

Following the news, Stephanie told The Sun she was proud of Phillip, and insisted she would still be by his side, "holding his hand".

Stephanie told the publication: "I love Phillip, as much today as I ever have, and always will.

"At the same time, we've been awestruck by the strength and love of our precious girls, even as they've been trying to make sense of it all for themselves.

She went on: "Although this is difficult for us all, I support Phillip in this taking this brave step and I will still be there, holding his hand. Everyone should be proud to live their own truth."

Phillip Schofield thanked his wife for her support during the This Morning announcement
Phillip Schofield thanked his wife for her support during the This Morning announcement. Picture: Ruby Schofield/Instagram

Following the announcement, Phillip's daughter Molly also shared her support on social media, sharing a picture of their family on her Instagram story.

She wrote: "Love you always, so proud of you."

READ MORE: Phillip Schofield holds back tears on Dancing On Ice as crowd applauds TV star for coming out as gay

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Laura Whitemore said she and boyfriend Iain Stirling 'just wanted some privacy'

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling condemn paparazzi who 'asked them for a reaction' following Caroline Flack's death
Danny Dyer has revealed details of the 35th anniversary

Danny Dyer reveals shock EastEnders death was hidden from cast and ‘the script was censored’ ahead of 35th anniversary

TV & Movies

Julie Walters has opened up about battling bowel cancer

Dame Julie Walters reveals secret bowel cancer battle after surgery and chemotherapy
Lacey Turner has opened up about her previous miscarraiges

EastEnders’ Lacey Turner opens up about ‘difficult’ pregnancy after two previous miscarriages
Cilla Black: The Lost Tapes airs tonight

Who was Cilla Black's husband Bobby Willis and how many children did they have?

Trending on Heart

Pancake Day 2020 tools

Pancake Day 2020: The best gadgets, pans and crepe makers for creating the perfect pancakes

Lifestyle

Kate Middleton's favourite trainers are now in the sale

Kate Middleton's favourite Superga trainers are currently on sale for £30

Royals

The new £20 notes have entered circulation

The new plastic £20 note launches today - and some could be worth a fortune

Lifestyle

Liar season 2 is back this Spring

Liar season 2 trailer teases dramatic Andrew murder storyline - here's everything you need to know

TV & Movies

This dog collar will transform your pet's barks

New dog collar will translate your pet's barks into swear words

Lifestyle

Neighbours tributes EastEnders

Neighbours fans spot secret tribute to EastEnders as both soaps celebrate 35th anniversary

TV & Movies