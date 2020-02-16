Phillip Schofield cries as Holly Willoughby pleads for 'kindness' during Dancing On Ice tribute to Caroline Flack

16 February 2020, 18:28 | Updated: 16 February 2020, 18:34

Phillip Schofield was visibly upset on tonight's Dancing On Ice
Phillip Schofield was visibly upset on tonight's Dancing On Ice. Picture: ITV/PA/Instagram
Emma Gritt

By Emma Gritt

The presenting duo started off tonight's episode by paying tribute to tragic Caroline, who took her own life yesterday aged 40.

Phillip Schofield was visibly upset as Holly Willoughby spoke about tragic Caroline Flack on tonight's Dancing On Ice.

The duo started off tonight's episode on a sombre note as they paid their respects to the troubled Love Island presenter, who sadly took her own life yesterday.

In the first link of the show, Holly and Phil both looked teary-eyed as they prepared to make a statement they never would have imagined that one day they would have to make.

Holly, 39, said: “Many of us on the show knew Caroline as a friend, and we’ll all miss her enormously. As Caroline herself recently posted, ‘In a world where you can be anything, be kind’.”

Read more: Carolin Flack's boyfriend Lewis Burton shares painful tribute to tragic partner

It was reported yesterday that Caroline had taken her own life at home in her London flat when a friend who was staying popped out to the shops.

Her shocking death has prompted a flurry of heartbroken tributes from colleagues and fans who are struggling to deal with the tragic events.

Her boyfriend Lewis Burton spoke out this morning, as did Heart's Mark Wright, and singer Olly Murs, who worked with her on The X Factor.

Like Holly and Phil, the overwhelming message has been for people to "be kind" - and fight back against the negative energy that is rampant on social. media

Fans were quick to thank the presenting duo for their heartfelt statement, taking to Twitter to share kind words - thankfully showing that their message had reached at least a few people.

If you identify with the topics raised in this article, we encourage you to reach out to the Samaritans. You can call them for free on 116 123, or visit their website, www.samaritans.org.

