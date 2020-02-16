Olly Murs 'hasn't stopped crying' since learning of the tragic death of close friend Caroline Flack

Olly Murs and Caroline Flack met in 2011 when they presented The Xtra Factor. Picture: PA/Instagram

By Emma Gritt

The pair were close friends having worked together on the Xtra Factor from 2011 to 2012, and then the main show in 2015 - and he can't believe his "sister" has gone.

Olly Murs has paid tribute to "fragile" Caroline Flack, and vowed that they will still be "friends for life".

The 35-year-old shared a photo of him and Caroline, who took her own life yesterday, from their time presenting The X Factor in 2015.

He paid tribute to their dynamic, and all the fun they had working together on the talent show's spin-off, The Xtra Factor.

Olly wrote: "From the first moment we met in Birmingham 2011 and had literally 10mins to say hello, get mic’d up and head out to work together on Xtra.

Olly Murs and Caroline Flack pictured in 2015. Picture: Getty

"We never stopped laughing, flirting (who can forget that), eating cheeseburger chasers, singing (which I always loved hearing), the arguments (which I never won), the disagreements on what jokes to say or what outfits you should wear, these are the moments I’ve always cherished but right now as I write this it’s hit me I won’t have them moments again.

"I haven’t stopped crying since the news, after we stopped working together in 2015 we didn’t see each other as much as we should have but we always spoke on the phone or messaged plus whenever I did see ya out and about, like a sister we’d just kiss and make up and was back being us every single time."

He then revealed that he had been in touch with her recently, and that he can't accept that that will be their last exchange.

Olly added: "I remember messaging you at your toughest time to let you know that I never read or listened to any of the crap people were saying about you, I was just worried about my friend.

"I always knew how fragile you were but I never ever thought this would be the last contact we would have."

The Voice judge rounded off his statement with a promise to always cherish their memories, and make sure the stories of their fantastic friendship lived on.

He said: "We always said we was friends for life and trust me you will be with me forever. My kids will know you, my grandkids will and then I’ll see you again, give you a huge hug, a huge kiss, get mic’d up and have you by my side again.

"This will hurt forever, love you cazza, Your Ols 💔🙏🏻😖"

Olly is one of thousands of moving tributes shared to the Love Island presenter, with contestants from the reality show also posting memories of the bubbly star online.

Her boyfriend Lewis Burton, 27, also shared a beautiful tribute to Caroline on his on Instagram.

If you identify with the topics raised in this article, we encourage you to reach out to the Samaritans. You can call them for free on 116 123, or visit their website, www.samaritans.org.