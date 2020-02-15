Love Island stars pay tribute to Caroline Flack after she's tragically found dead aged 40

15 February 2020, 18:30 | Updated: 15 February 2020, 20:13

Caroline Flack has tragically died aged 40
Caroline Flack has tragically died aged 40. Picture: ITV

Caroline Flack has tragically passed away.

Caroline Flack has passed away aged 40, her family have confirmed.

In a statement released today, her family said: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February.

"We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.

Many former Love Island stars have paid tribute to Caroline on social media, with Chris Hughes writing: "Words can’t sum this up. So sad. Another amazing person taking from this cruel world. When will people and and press release celebrities are humans, with the same feelings everyone else has. Can’t believe to imagine the pain. God bless Caroline and her family. Rest tight".

Malin Andersson wrote: "My heart hurts for Caroline Flack. She did not deserve this. I have no words. Rest in peace."

Kady McDermott tweeted: "Devastated to here the news about Caroline Flack. Caroline was nothing but kind to me and that’s how I will always remember her. Saddens me so much when people think the only way out is death. My prayers and thoughts go out to Caroline’s friends and family. Heartbreaking".

Dr Alex George wrote: "So sad to hear about Caroline. Im in shock".

Wes Nelson wrote on Instagram: "I can’t believe what I’m reading! Caroline Flack was an absolute diamond, my hearts genuinely broken! One of the warmest funniest people I’ve ever met, I have nothing but great memories! It was just weeks since we were chatting away! The Media is FUCKED! My tears, thoughts and prayers go out to her family at this extremely difficult time! I’m lost for words R.I.P ❤️".

Amy Hart wrote: "I take as I find and what I found was the kindest soul ✨ from putting us at ease on day one, to squeezing my hand when I didn’t know I needed it most, to reaching out to my best friend to help her navigate the dark side of social media, to inviting me to her dressing room for showtune karaoke, to giving me the pep talk of all pep talks at Aftersun, she kept me really calm at the reunion and kept reassuring me all evening. Caroline went above and beyond her job at all times, she didn’t HAVE to do any of that and she did. Absolutely gutted. 💔 Go and be the star you are".

Jack Fincham also paid tribute on Instagram, writing: "Truly in shock after hearing such devastating news, it was a pleasure knowing you Caroline my thoughts are with your family and loved ones. Xx"

Our thoughts go out to Caroline's family.

If you identify with the topics raised in this article, we encourage you to reach out to the Samaritans. You can call them for free on 116 123, or visit their website, www.samaritans.org.

