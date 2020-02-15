Breaking News

Love Island host Caroline Flack, 40, found dead at home

Caroline Flack has been found dead at her home. Picture: PA/ITV

By Emma Gritt

It has been confirmed that the troubled Love Island presenter was found dead at her London flat after taking her own life.

Caroline Flack has died age 40.

According to The Sun, the Love Island presenter was found dead at her flat after taking her own life.

A family statement read: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February.

"We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

An ITV spokesperson said: "Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news. Caroline was a much loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends."

The tragic news comes after a turbulent couple of months for Caroline after she was charged with assault back in December following an alleged argument with boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Read more: Celebrities pay tribute to tragic Caroline Flack after news of her shock death

Caroline's family have asked for privacy during this incredibly difficult time. Picture: Getty

And after previously being "advised to stay off social media", on Thursday Caroline returned with a collage of her dog.

In the snaps, the former Love Island presenter can be seen snuggling up with her beloved pooch Ruby while wearing a black bra top.

She simply captioned the post with a red love heart, and while it’s racked up more than 100k likes, Caroline has disabled comments from her fans.

Earlier in the week she appeared on a friend's social media feed, and was seen laughing, with the caption reading: "We are professional climbers #healthiswealth."

Caroline was accused of hitting Lewis, 27, over the head with a lamp, with Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court hearing a 999 call in which Burton allegedly said: “She tried to kill me, mate.”

She pleaded not guilty to assault, and was on bail and awaiting trial to begin on March 4.

If you identify with the topics raised in this article, we encourage you to reach out to the Samaritans. You can call them for free on 116 123, or visit their website, www.samaritans.org.