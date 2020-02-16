Caroline Flack's heartbroken boyfriend Lewis Burton posts beautiful tribute to tragic Love Island star

16 February 2020, 09:30 | Updated: 16 February 2020, 10:43

Caroline Flack's boyfriend Lewis Burton has written a beautiful tribute to the star
Caroline Flack's boyfriend Lewis Burton has written a beautiful tribute to the star. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Hours after her shock passing, her grieving boyfriend has shared an emotional note to the Love Island presenter, and vowed to make her "proud".

Lewis Burton has shared a moving tribute to girlfriend Caroline Flack and their 'special' relationship after she took her own life.

The tennis coach, 27, posted a lengthy statement to Instagram along with a photo of the couple enjoying a beautiful sunset.

He wrote: "My heart is broken we had something so special.

"I am so lost for words I am in so much pain I miss you so much I know you felt safe with me you always said I don’t think about anything else when I am with you and I was not allowed to be there this time I kept asking and asking.

Read more: Olly Murs 'hasn't stopped crying' since learning of pal Caroline Flack's death

Lewis shared this to his Instagram stories
Lewis shared this to his Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram

"I will be your voice baby I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers nothing will bring you back but I will try make you proud everyday.

"I love you with all my heart 💔."

Hours later he shared an Instagram story vowing to "love her forever", along with one of Caroline's previous posts urging people to be "kind"..

Read more: Celebrities pay tribute to tragic Caroline Flack

View this post on Instagram

Happy Birthday to my little pocket rocket ❤️

A post shared by Lewis Burton (@mrlewisburton) on

Caroline Flack pictured in October 2019
Caroline Flack pictured in October 2019. Picture: Getty

It emerged last night that Caroline, 40, had taken her own life.

She was found dead at her London flat, after a friend left her alone for a short time while she popped to the shops.

The day before, on Valentine's Day, Lewis had used Instagram to tell her that he loved her.

Caroline had been banned from contacting Lewis as part of her bail conditions ahead of her forthcoming trial where she faced charges of assault by beating for an incident that happened at her previous London home late last year.

Read more: Love Island stars pay tribute to Caroline Flack

Lewis had alleged that she had hit him over the head with a lamp, which he later detracted.

Yesterday Caroline's family issued a statement, reading: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. "We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

Caroline's sad death is the third suicide to rock Love Island in the last 20 months after former contestants Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis both took their own lives after using drugs and alcohol.

If you identify with the topics raised in this article, we encourage you to reach out to the Samaritans. You can call them for free on 116 123, or visit their website, www.samaritans.org.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Kate Middleton has spoken openly about her experience of motherhood

Kate Middleton opens up about 'mum guilt' in revealing podcast interview with Giovanna Fletcher

Lifestyle

Iain Stirling and Laura Whitmore have shared their anguish over the tragic loss of their friend

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling share loving tributes to tragic Love Island pal Caroline Flack

TV & Movies

Olly Murs and Caroline Flack met in 2011 when they presented The Xtra Factor

Olly Murs 'hasn't stopped crying' since learning of the tragic death of close friend Caroline Flack
All we know about Lewis Burton, the sportsman partner of Caroline Flack

Who is Caroline Flack’s boyfriend Lewis Burton? Tragic Love Island star's tennis player partner
Caroline Flack has tragically died aged 40

Love Island stars pay tribute to Caroline Flack after she's tragically found dead aged 40

Trending on Heart

Queen Bee has won The Masked Singer

All the identities The Masked Singer finalists afterAll the identities The Masked Singer finalists after Queen Bee crowned winner

TV & Movies

Katherine Jenkins was unveiled as Octopus on The Masked Singer tonight

The Masked Singer's Octopus' identity revealed as she comes third in competition

TV & Movies

Caroline Flack pictured in November 2019

Love Island host Caroline Flack, 40, found dead at home

Is Phillip Schofield on The Masked Singer?

Phillip Schofield responds to claims he's Hedgehog on The Masked Singer

TV & Movies

ITV viewers think they know who the Hedgehog is

Who is Hedgehog? Theories on the identity of The Masked Singer contestant

TV & Movies