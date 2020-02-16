Caroline Flack's heartbroken boyfriend Lewis Burton posts beautiful tribute to tragic Love Island star

Caroline Flack's boyfriend Lewis Burton has written a beautiful tribute to the star. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Hours after her shock passing, her grieving boyfriend has shared an emotional note to the Love Island presenter, and vowed to make her "proud".

Lewis Burton has shared a moving tribute to girlfriend Caroline Flack and their 'special' relationship after she took her own life.

The tennis coach, 27, posted a lengthy statement to Instagram along with a photo of the couple enjoying a beautiful sunset.

He wrote: "My heart is broken we had something so special.

"I am so lost for words I am in so much pain I miss you so much I know you felt safe with me you always said I don’t think about anything else when I am with you and I was not allowed to be there this time I kept asking and asking.

Lewis shared this to his Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram

"I will be your voice baby I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers nothing will bring you back but I will try make you proud everyday.

"I love you with all my heart 💔."

Hours later he shared an Instagram story vowing to "love her forever", along with one of Caroline's previous posts urging people to be "kind"..

Caroline Flack pictured in October 2019. Picture: Getty

It emerged last night that Caroline, 40, had taken her own life.

She was found dead at her London flat, after a friend left her alone for a short time while she popped to the shops.

The day before, on Valentine's Day, Lewis had used Instagram to tell her that he loved her.

Caroline had been banned from contacting Lewis as part of her bail conditions ahead of her forthcoming trial where she faced charges of assault by beating for an incident that happened at her previous London home late last year.

Lewis had alleged that she had hit him over the head with a lamp, which he later detracted.

Yesterday Caroline's family issued a statement, reading: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. "We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

Caroline's sad death is the third suicide to rock Love Island in the last 20 months after former contestants Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis both took their own lives after using drugs and alcohol.

If you identify with the topics raised in this article, we encourage you to reach out to the Samaritans. You can call them for free on 116 123, or visit their website, www.samaritans.org.