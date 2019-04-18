Love Island star Sophie Gradon hanged herself after taking alcohol and cocaine, inquest finds

18 April 2019, 11:54

Sophie Gradon's inquest took place today
Sophie Gradon's inquest took place today. Picture: ITV

Sophie Gradon cause of death: an inquest has found that she hanged herself after drinking alcohol and taking cocaine

Love Island 2016 star Sophie Gradon hanged herself after taking cocaine and drinking alcohol, an inquest into her death found today.

The inquest stated that there was no third party involvement.

Sophie was found dead at her parents' home in Medburn, Ponteland, on June 20 2018. She was 32 years old.

Sophie Gradon was a contestant on the 2016 series of Love Island
Sophie Gradon was a contestant on the 2016 series of Love Island. Picture: ITV

She was found by her boyfriend Aaron Armstrong and his brother Ryan after they had become concerned when she went quiet on social media.

Aaron was found hanged 20 days after he found her, having also taken alcohol and cocaine.

His mum Donna Armstrong said that his and Sophie's relationship was "very intense and emotional".

"Initially he was a bit coy, but it became clear that the relationship meant an awful lot to him," she said in a statement.


The inquest found that there was no third party involvement in Sophie's tragic death
The inquest found that there was no third party involvement in Sophie's tragic death. Picture: ITV

The coroner for Aaron's death had issues a warning that taking alcohol and cocaine together increases as person's risk of committing by 16 times.

"His thinking was muddled by the distress of Sophie’s death, the distress at having found her, with his brother," he said during Aaron's inquest.

Sophie Gradon's boyfriend Aaron Armstrong 20 days after he found her
Sophie Gradon's boyfriend Aaron Armstrong 20 days after he found her. Picture: Instagram

"The consequence of taking alcohol and cocaine together prevented him from thinking rationally about his actions."

