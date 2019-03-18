Love Island stars call for reality TV shows to provide more support following Mike Thalassitis' death

Mike Thalassitis died over the weekend aged 26. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Reality TV stars have taken to social media to request reality TV shows, including Love Island, provide contestants with more mental health support.

It was confirmed over the weekend Love Island star Mike Thalassitis had died aged 26 by hanging.

The former professional footballer’s death has sparked an outburst of tributes throughout the reality TV community, with many sending their love to Mike’s family and friends.

However, many people have called on reality TV shows, including Love Island, to offer more support to their contestants following their time on the show.

Kady McDermott, who appeared on Love Island in 2016, wrote on Twitter: “Hopefully going forward reality shows will help more with the aftermath of being on one, because I can say it definitely didn’t happen after my series when lots of us needed it.”

Hopefully going forward reality shows will help more with the aftermath of being on one, because I can say it definitely didn’t happen after my series when lots of us needed it. Peoples lives change over night and no one can mentally be prepared for it. The good and the bad. — Kady (@kadymcdermottx) March 16, 2019

She added: “Peoples lives change over night and no one can mentally be prepared for it. The good and the bad.”

Dom Lever, who appeared on the show in 2017 alongside Mike, wrote: “You get a psychological evaluation before and after you go on the show but hands down once you are done on the show you don’t get any support unless you’re number one.”

Sister of reality star Chloe Goodman, Lauryn Goodman, shared the same views, writing on her Twitter page: “@LoveIsland @ITVBe @itv2 Before anymore TV auditions there needs to be compulsory mental health support put in place.

“Not just ‘we have support there if you need.’ TOO many are dying from reality shows. Time to wake up. Changes need to happen, how many more?”

@LoveIsland @ITVBe @itv2 Before anymore TV auditions there needs to be compulsory mental health support put in place. Not just "we have support there if you need." TOO many are dying from reality shows. Time to wake up. Changes need to happen, how many more? — Lauryn Goodman (@LaurynGoodman) March 16, 2019

READ MORE: Love Island's Montana Brown breaks down on This Morning as she talks about Mike Thalassitis' death

READ MORE: Lady Nadia Essex trolled for emotional reaction to Mike Thalassitis' death

Mike’s death comes less than a year after former Love Island star Sophie Gradon’s death.

Sophie passed away in June 2018.

While Sophie’s cause of death has not been confirmed, there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, leading many to speculate the star had taken her own life.

Following Mike’s death, ITV’s Love Island issued a statement.

They said: “Care for our Islanders is a process the show takes very seriously and is a continuous process for all those taking part in the show. We ensure that all of our Contributors are able to access psychological support before, during and after appearing on the show. The programme will always provide ongoing support when needed and where appropriate.

“We also discuss at length with all of our Islanders, before and after the show, how their lives might change and they have access to support and advice to help with this.”

They also added: “We have stringent and continuous medical and psychological evaluations in place and protocols with regards to next of kin as well (family have an ongoing dialogue with our production team while the show is on air).”