Mike Thalassitis death: ITV issue statement after Love Island contestants hit out at 'lack of aftercare'

Mike Thalassitis was reportedly going through a 'dark time'. Picture: Instagram

By Rume Ugen

ITV have hit back at claims they aren't doing enough to protect contestants following the show...

ITV have slammed claims they aren't doing enough to ensure the wellbeing of Love Island contestants following the show in the wake of Mike Thalassitis' death.

Mike was found dead in the woods near his Essex home on Saturday, after committing suicide.

It's claimed the 26-year-old had been in a 'dark place' after struggling to cope following the death of his grandmother and his best friend last year.

Now representatives for the popular ITV2 dating show said they take the process "very seriously" and offer psychological support to contestants both before and after the show.

A statement issued to Heart Online said: "Care for our Islanders is a process the show takes very seriously and is a continuous process for all those taking part in the show.

"We ensure that all of our contributors are able to access psychological support before, during and after appearing on the show. The programme will always provide ongoing support when needed and where appropriate.

Mike Thalassitis died at the age of 26 after taking his own life. Picture: IG/MikeThalassitis

"We also discuss at length with all of our Islanders, before and after the show, how their lives might change and they have access to support and advice to help with this."

The statement comes after former Love Island contestants slammed producers for their lack of aftercare following the series.

Dom Lever and Alex Beattie joined the debate surrounding aftercare for contestants with statements on Twitter.

Dom revealed: "You get a psychological evaluation before and after you go on the show but hands down once you are done on the show you don’t get any support unless you’re number one."

In response, Alex wrote: "This is what angers me the most mate! I feel so lucky as a man to have had a strong support network around me and a passion for something before love island. Which I could return to but in a different way. If the show is to carry on NEEDS TO have regular check ups on contestants." (sic)

Malin Andersson, who lost her baby daughter Consy at four-weeks old after she was born seven weeks premature, pointed to her own personal struggles, adding: "WAKE UP @LoveIsland !!!! I got flowers from the producers when my daughter died. No f**king phone call. No support, or help. Enough is enough.

"Nothing when my mum died. Nothing when Sophie died. Change needs to happen.

"If I didn't have a strong head on me that my mum passed down to me, I wouldn't have been able to cope with this all. But not everyone is like this."

Earlier questions around the welfare of contestants had been raised following the tragic death of Sophie Gradon last year, with some fans even calling for the show to be cancelled.

One user wrote: "I think they should cancel love island now. Too much pressure and not enough support for these young people who are probably not prepared for the sudden fame etc."

Another added: "Love island is cancelled this year. F***ing concentrate on mental health instead of this bullshit show. First Sophie now Mike? Gift the right support or cancel the show!!!"

Another commented: "@LoveIsland you seriously need to wake up CANCEL THIS SHOW ITS KILLING AND SCREWING UP TOO MANY PEOPLE!!!!!! #CANCELLOVEISLAND."

Sophie Gradon appeared on Love Island in 2016, and her body was found dead in June 2018. An inquest into her death was set to take place next Thursday but was dramatically halted today.

Both fans and fellow co-stars took to social media to send their condolences on Saturday after reports emerged Mike had had passed away.

The former League Two footballer enjoyed a successful career in the sport before starring on Love Island in the summer of 2017.

Fellow co-star Montana Brown, took to Instagram to reveal her grief and blamed herself for not doing more to help him through his 'dark times'.

She wrote: "Now I know you were in a dark place a few months back and I thought you were past it and that you were on the up.

"I just don't know how I didn't notice... I am absolutely heart broken that I couldn't help you."