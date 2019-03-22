Love Island star Alex Miller reveals he considered suicide following reality TV fame

22 March 2019, 08:43

Alex Miller appeared on Love Island in 2018
Alex Miller appeared on Love Island in 2018. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Alex Miller has opened up about suffering from depression following his time of Love Island.

Alex Miller took part in Love Island in 2018 where he briefly dated Megan Barton Hanson.

However, the star, 28, left the show after Megan decided to couple up with Wes Nelson over him.

Speaking to Access All Areas with Lizzie Cundy and Stephen Leng, Alex revealed he suffered from depression following his time of the show.

The Essex glazier explained how work dried up after his time on the show, and he returned to his day job.

He said: “I did go through a dark patch where I would look at bridges and think ‘Yeah, I could drive into that’.”

Alex Miller left Love Island after Megan Barton Hanson coupled up with Wes Nelson over him
Alex Miller left Love Island after Megan Barton Hanson coupled up with Wes Nelson over him. Picture: Instagram/Alex Miller

He added: “I was in a dark place [after the show]. It was winter time, there was a lot of factors coming up, knowing that everything was sort of coming to an end like getting back into the old routine in the job.”

After Alex went on a rant on Instagram, one of the producers of Love Island got in touch and put him in contact with a psychiatrist.

He explained: “I didn’t want to talk to anyone about it, but after having ranted after answering a fans questions and speaking to the Love Island psychiatrist, it got me through it and gave me a plan on how to take my life forward and now we’re here. We’re all good!”

Alex Miller revealed he considered suicide
Alex Miller revealed he considered suicide. Picture: Instagram/Alex Miller

Alex believes Love Island should not be blamed for the death of Mike Thalassitis.

Mike was found hanged on Saturday March 16, two years after his time on Love Island ended.

Alex said: “They can’t be pro-active all the time and keep chasing and keep chasing.

“There are so many contestants, it’s impossible for them to do.”

