Olly Murs breaks down in tears on The Voice over estranged twin brother Ben

The Voice judge hasn't spoken to his twin brother in over a decade.

Olly Murs broke down in tears over his estranged brother Ben while filming The Voice, revealing that he hasn't seen him in 10 years.

In scenes to be screened on Saturday's show, things got emotional after twin brothers auditioned together.

Olly was asked by fellow judge Will.i.am what his brother looks like, and he replied: "We haven’t spoken for 10 years. We had a big argument.

"I was on X Factor and I couldn’t make his wedding because I was on the show."

He was then asked where his brother lives, at which point his voice cracked as he responded: "I have no idea.

"I feel like the next time I am going to see him is going to be at the worst place to see someone. It will be at someone’s(funeral) that we lose in the family. I don’t want that to be the case.

"I miss having my twin with me... This bond as a twin, it was something I was proud about and I still am."

Olly's brother changed his name when he got married. Picture: REX

Ben changed his surname in a bid to distance himself from the family, telling the Mirror in 2017: “I was very close to my parents but fame and greed changed everything.”

"I can’t believe what my mum did by talking about my childhood. I was so upset when I read it.

"Why has my mum, the person who should defend me, said things that are hurtful and untrue?"

Olly Murs missed his brother's wedding as it clashed with The X Factor semi-final. Picture: ITV

Their mother Vickylynn Murs previously told Sunday Times Style: “It was such a shock it made me ill. I even thought I had MS – I had to use a walking stick because my legs were so weak.

"I also couldn’t work. I was on the verge of a breakdown.

“I’m much better now but my heart is broken.

"Ben’s broken my heart, and his dad’s, but I will not hear anything against him, I don’t think he understands what he’s done."

