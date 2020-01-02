Olly Murs shares loved-up first picture with new girlfriend Amelia Tank

Olly Murs has gone public with his new girlfriend. Picture: PA/Instagram

The singer has gone public with his new girlfriend.

Olly Murs has shared his first picture with new girlfriend Amelia Tank, calling her an 'amazing woman'.

Sharing an adorable picture of the two of them on holiday by a dirt bike, he wrote: "Wishing all my followers the happiest new year!! 2019 was a very positive year for me... winning The Voice with Molly, toured my album, had long overdue knee surgery, and met an amazing woman in the process!!2020 I’m ready for ya! Love you all, and HAPPY NEW YEAR!! 🤪👌🏻❤️".

Fans rushed to offer their well-wishes to the couple, with one writing: "So happy for you olly so glad you finally met a lady who makes you happy".

Another added: "All the best for 2020 with a fantastic woman by your side! 💕".

And a third wrote: "Happy new year to you and that beautiful gf".

Olly previously opened up about being excited to spend Christmas with Amelia, telling The Sun: "I'm going to spend some time with her really, it's been amazing. I haven't had a girlfriend for four years at Christmas, it's been a bit lonely. So this year is going to be great.

"I'll be enjoying that, and spending time with my family, watching The Voice when it comes out."This is new for me. I had a girlfriend four years ago, but this feels completely different, it feels fresh and feels new.

"They always say when you're always looking for something and then it comes along, this is what it's supposed to feel like."

