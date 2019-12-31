Paddy McGuinness makes savage dig at Peter Kay over Channel 5 documentary tweet

Paddy McGuinness trolled his comedy pal. Picture: ITV/Getty Images/Twitter

Paddy McGuinness has poked fun at a tweet sent by Peter Kay’s official account which hit out at a new Channel 5 documentary.

They’ve been friends since they were in school, and it looks like comedy duo Paddy McGuinness and Peter Kay are still winding each other up.

In fact, presenter Paddy, 46, has now taken aim at his best pal after Peter, 46, returned to social media over the weekend.

The Car Share star's official Twitter account released a statement on Sunday evening to slam a new Channel 5 documentary which was said to be 'in his own words.'

A message to his 746,000 Twitter followers read: "Very flattering of Channel 5 to commission the programme going out tonight, but just to let people know that Peter Kay: In His Own Words has an incredibly misleading title, as it doesn't feature any new interviews with Peter and all the footage is completely historic.

Read More: Peter Kay spotted for the first time in eight months after breaking his silence to slam 'misleading' documentary

"The title also gives the impression that Peter has been involved in the making of this documentary, which he hasn't. At all."

To which Paddy cheekily replied: "Never mind that. When did you start speaking in the third person?"

Read More: Paddy McGuinness has 'nightmare' Christmas after front tooth falls out and toilet gets blocked

While plenty of fans were excited to see the two exchanging messages online, Paddy has now mysteriously deleted his Tweet to Peter.

Meanwhile, the pair first met when they were just schoolboys in their home of Lancashire, before they then went to star alongside each other in comedy programmes such as That Peter Kay Thing, Phoenix Nights, and Max and Paddy's Road to Nowhere.

Peter has kept out of the limelight since he announced he’d cancelled his upcoming tour in December 2017 due to "unforeseen family circumstances".

In a statement posted to Twitter at the time, the star wrote: "Due to unforeseen family circumstances, I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects.

"This includes my upcoming stand-up tour, Dance for Life shows and any outstanding live work commitments," he continued.

So lovely to see the brilliant comic genius Peter Kay and his lovely family @nativityuk tonight for our final show! What a lovely surprise for us all! 💫⭐️💫⭐️💫⭐️💫⭐️ pic.twitter.com/XkzYdmeGnB — Debbie Isitt (@DeborahIsitt) December 29, 2019

"My sincerest apologies... I'm sure you'll understand that my family must always come first.

"I've always endeavoured to protect my family's privacy from the media. I hope that the media and the public will continue to respect our privacy at this time. Once again, I'm very sorry."

He was recently pictured backstage at a pantomime of Peter Pan in Crewe, which was the first time he’d been spotted in public for eight months.

Before that, he was seen over the bank holiday weekend in May on a tram tour around Blackpool, and even posed for pictures with the conductor and driver.