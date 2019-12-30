Paddy McGuinness has 'nightmare' Christmas after front tooth falls out and toilet gets blocked

The Take Me Out star gave fans a glimpse of his gap-toothed smile as he joked he'd scoffed 'too many toffees'.

Paddy McGuinness has admitted his Christmas didn't quite go to plan after revealing on social media that his front tooth had fallen out.

The Take Me Out host, 46, explained that one of his most visible gnashers had come loose during the holidays and joked it was down to scoffing "too many toffees".

As if that wasn't stressful enough, the comedy presenter also confessed that his toilet had been blocked up since Christmas Eve – and he was still waiting for it to be repaired.

Read more: Paddy McGuinness slams ‘ignorant’ stranger who said his autistic kids 'don't look disabled' in furious car park row

Opening up about the family's festive stress on Instagram, Paddy captioned a clip of himself showing off his missing tooth, writing: "Our toilet blocked up on Christmas Eve, kids still off school for another two weeks and now this! Why is it always when the dentist is closed. #weekend #sunday #toothfairy #tomanytoffeesoverchristmas #boltonbeauty."

In the short video, Paddy unveiled his gap-toothed grin and admitted he was already counting down the days until the kids went back to school.

He also joked with followers about whether or not they could 'spot the difference' between a photo of himself with a full set of teeth, and another with one missing.

Read more: Paddy McGuinness gushes over ‘hero’ wife Christine as she campaigns for autism awareness

The yuletide drama comes after his wife Christine, 31, explained the family had enjoyed the "calmest, happiest Christmas yet".

The mother-of-three, who shares autistic twins Leo and Penelope, six, and daughter Felicity, three, with Paddy, told her social media fans that despite the kids having a "meltdown" she still feels "blessed".

Read more: Paddy McGuinness’ wife Christine ‘feels like a single parent’ because of her husband’s busy career

Paddy McGuinness and his wife Christine celebrated Christmas with their three children. Picture: Getty

Next to a photo of herself in festive pyjamas stood beside a glitzy Christmas tree, Christine wrote: "We’ve done it and with only one massive overload meltdown! I’d say that was our most successful, calmest, happiest Christmas yet! Kiddies are all in bed, mummy is cleaning up and getting an early night.. oh wow my life has changed! #blessed #MerryChristmas."

Paddy echoed his wife's sentiments on social media, writing: "We survived!!! All three kids in bed, Mummy & Daddy frigged! Time for an early night with @mrsmcguinness."

Read more: Christine McGuinness shows off her incredible abs in sizzling selfie

Earlier this month, the Liverpool-born model admitted Christmas was usually a tough time for the McGuinness family.

Next to a snap of her children using calming aids, she wrote: ""I am the proudest mummy, I can’t believe my babies are happy around our Christmas tree Christmas is always a very difficult time of year for us...

"Our children can get overwhelmed, upset with all the changes everywhere, the lack of school routine, they get overstimulated and anxious meaning daily meltdowns are a given.

"This year I am preparing more than ever, visiting Christmas displays as much as possible (even if we only last 5 minutes) .. choosing decorations for our tree together, using visual calendars, reading stories about Christmas, even watching peppa pigs Christmas on repeat.

"So far they are coping amazing and we have managed to put a tree up at home without any upset for the first time in years."