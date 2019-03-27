Paddy McGuinness’ wife Christine ‘feels like a single parent’ because of her husband’s busy career

Christine McGuinness is left feeling like a single parent because of husband Paddy's hectic work schedule. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Paddy McGuinness’ wife has been left feeling like a single mum as the Top Gear and Take Me Out presenter remains busy.

Paddy McGuinness has only been home for five days in the past month due to Top Gear filming, Christine has revealed.

Father of three Paddy is currently filming the BBC car show alongside Take Me Out, Celebrity Juice and Catchpoint obligations.

Christine McGuinness has revealed her husband’s hectic schedule leaves her feeling like a single parent.

Talking to Mirror.co.uk, mum to five-year-old Penelope and Leo and two-year-old Felicity, said: “I would be lying if I said it’s great. It’s not, it’s really tough.

“At the moment I barely see him. It is getting to the point now where I feel it is overwhelming and too much. I feel like a single parent at times. I keep thinking it will quieten down soon but actually I don’t think it will.”

The couple have three children. Picture: PA

She continued: “I think work will be good for Paddy and he’s going to be very, very busy and so I don’t know what we’re going to do.”

Recently, Paddy even missed his wife’s 31st birthday.

Christine – who is currently starring on reality show The Real Housewives Of Cheshire – added: “It’s great that he’s so busy. But of course I would love to see him because he’s my husband. I miss him and I love it when he’s at home.

“The children miss him when he’s working so much.”

She said: “But I’ve got to support his work – I always have done. And he’s doing it all for the kids, to provide for them and give them a good life.”

