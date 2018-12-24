Christine McGuinness insists marriage is 'much stronger' after Paddy's 'boozy night' with Nicole Appleton

Christine and Paddy's future together looked uncertain earlier this year. Picture: Getty

Paddy McGuinness caused controversy this year when he was spotted looking cosy with All Saints singer Nicole Appleton

Christine McGuinness has said her marriage to Paddy is 'stronger than ever' after he was photographed on a 'boozy night' with Nicole Appleton earlier this year.

The Take Me Out presenter, 45, was pictured looking cosy with Nicole, 44, in London back in February, leaving Christine, 30, heartbroken.

At the time, it was reported that Christine and Paddy were in 'crisis talks' over their marriage, and it was unclear whether the couple would stay together.

A source told The Sun at the time: “Things were really not good between the couple up until early last week and friends were left fearing for their marriage.

“They have had some very heated and emotional arguments over the last couple of weeks and Paddy obviously had a lot of explaining to do to Christine."

Christine also took to Instagram to post a number of cryptic quotes hinting at the drama, one reading: "I believe everything happens for a reason".

Paddy was pictured on a night out with All Saints singer Nicole Appleton back in February. Picture: Getty

She also tweeted: "When you realise you deserve so much more... that's not a bad thing."

However, Christine insists that the pair, who are parents to twins Penelope and Leo, four, and two-year-old Felicity, are stronger than ever.

She told The Sunday Mirror: “Paddy and I are ending the year so much stronger.

“As a family, as a marriage, as a couple, as a mum and dad, we are stronger."

Christine also opened up about her twins' autism diagnosis, saying: “It’s made Paddy and me better people – as well as making you think about what is important in life.”

Paddy and Christine first met while Christine was modelling for Liverpool-based boutique Cricket in 2009. They got married in 2011.

