The Greatest Showman will air on Sky One on Christmas Day. Picture: 20th Century Fox

The Greatest Showman, starring Hugh Jackman, will air on Sky One on Christmas Day 2018

Cancel all your Christmas plans, throw Grandma out the house after lunch, and tell your family you won't be participating in Charades this year, because popularly-considered-best-film-ever-made The Greatest Showman is on TV on Christmas Day.

Despite only being released this time last year, the musical starring Hugh Jackman will make it's televised debut on Sky One at 6:45pm.

The film is based on true events, and tells the story of circus entrepreneur P.T. Barnum.

It was released on Boxing Day 2017, and grossed more than $430 million at box offices worldwide.

The films was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song for 'This Is Me', but lost out to Coco's 'Remember Me.

Hugh Jackman stars in the 2017 musical-film. Picture: 20th Century Fox

This news comes after Hugh Jackman confirmed he'd be going on a country-wide tour performing songs from the hit film.

Hugh Jackman tour dates:

HUGH JACKMAN – THE MAN. THE MUSIC. THE SHOW

Friday, 24 May - Manchester Arena Manchester

Monday, 27 May - Birmingham Resorts World Arena,

Birmingham Sunday, 2 June - The O2 Arena London

Monday, 3 June - The O2 Arena London

Speaking exclusively to Heart about his upcoming shows, he said: "This is a bucket list for me, I'm so lucky that I get to do movies and theatre but it's not everyday I get to do arenas and go around the UK and Ireland.

"You're gonna hear songs from The Greatest Showman, from Les Mis, fro stuff I've done from the last 25 years on stage, in the West End, on Broadway.

"You're gonna hear a lot of stories about myself. It's very self-indulgent, the entire thing. It's all about me.

"It's about the first fifty years of my life. I'm going to dance and sing and pretend that I'm 30.

"I'm going to have an orchestra, dancers, singers.

"When I go to any kind of show, I love that sparkle where I feel like something happens that night that doesn't happen any other night, so that will be the goal."

