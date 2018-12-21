Dying man leaves 14 years' worth of gifts for neighbour's daughter

The Williams family received unexpected gifts for their daughter Cadi left by their late neighbour Ken Watson. Picture: Wales News

A family were shocked to receive a pile of presents from their next door neighbour, who left them for their daughter after he passed away.

A young family were left emotionally touched after their elderly neighbour left 14 years worth of Christmas presents for their two-year-old daughter after he passed away.

The neighbour - Ken Watson, 86 - had grown fond of the couple's youngster, Cadi, and had always claimed he'd live to see 100 - but after failing to reach the grand age, he instead left her Christmas presents for the next 14 years.

The young family were touched by their neighbour's kind gesture. Picture: Wales News

Ken Watson's daughter brought the presents round to a shell-shocked Owen and Caroline Williams, who were left incredibly touched by the kind and unexpected gesture.

Read more: Mum thanks stranger for gesture after child plays up in supermarket

Owen tweeted: "Our elderly neighbour passed away recently.“His daughter popped round a few moments ago clutching a large plastic sack. In the sack were all the Christmas presents he’d bought for our daughter.

“He always told us he’d live till he was 100-years-old, so these gifts would have taken him up to our little girl’s 16th Christmas.”

Ken Watson left 14 years worth of presents for young Cadi. Picture: Wales News

Owen also asked social users to vote as to whether he and his wife should open all the presents to see what they were, or have a 'lucky dip until 2032'.

He wrote: “My wife and I think it might make a nice Christmas tradition to give our daughter ‘a present from Ken’ for the next 14 years.

“Issue is, we really have to open them now. Nobody wants to give a fifteen-year-old Duplo!”

But, the father was inundated with requests to keep the gifts a surprise in Ken's honour.