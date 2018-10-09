Mum thanks stranger for giving her "£10 to spend on wine" after her child played up in supermarket

Zoe was taken aback by the kind gesture in the supermarket. Picture: Getty

This mum received a heartfelt gesture from a fellow shopper after a stressful trip to Sainsbury's.

One mum reached out to another after she noticed she'd had a stressful trip to the supermarket in a remarkably kind gesture.

Zoe Langer from Bury, Greater Manchester, told of how she was given a £10 voucher alongside a note which read "You're doing a wonderful job. Wine aisle is 23! From one mum to another."

Mum Zoe said the note and voucher were an incredibly kind gesture. Picture: MEN

The kind gesture came totally out of the blue and came after Zoe said she'd experienced a nightmare trip to the shops as with her "monkey of a little girl".

She shared the gesture on Facebook along with a message that read:

"So totally overwhelmed Most divine girl has obviously seen me struggling with my monkey of a little girl and handed me this note with a voucher to buy myself some wine! A gesture I will remember for the rest of my life!

"If you are a member of this group I want to tell you that people like you make the world a better place and your kindness means so much to me xxxxx."

Her Facebook friends who were also parents were quick to comment about how amazing the gesture was.