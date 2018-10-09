Mum thanks stranger for giving her "£10 to spend on wine" after her child played up in supermarket

Zoe was taken aback by the kind gesture in the supermarket
Zoe was taken aback by the kind gesture in the supermarket. Picture: Getty

This mum received a heartfelt gesture from a fellow shopper after a stressful trip to Sainsbury's.

One mum reached out to another after she noticed she'd had a stressful trip to the supermarket in a remarkably kind gesture.

Zoe Langer from Bury, Greater Manchester, told of how she was given a £10 voucher alongside a note which read "You're doing a wonderful job. Wine aisle is 23! From one mum to another."

Mum Zoe said the note and voucher were an incredibly kind gesture
Mum Zoe said the note and voucher were an incredibly kind gesture. Picture: MEN

The kind gesture came totally out of the blue and came after Zoe said she'd experienced a nightmare trip to the shops as with her "monkey of a little girl".

She shared the gesture on Facebook along with a message that read:

"So totally overwhelmed Most divine girl has obviously seen me struggling with my monkey of a little girl and handed me this note with a voucher to buy myself some wine! A gesture I will remember for the rest of my life!

"If you are a member of this group I want to tell you that people like you make the world a better place and your kindness means so much to me xxxxx."

Her Facebook friends who were also parents were quick to comment about how amazing the gesture was.

