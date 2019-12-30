Peter Kay spotted for the first time in eight months after breaking his silence to slam 'misleading' documentary

Peter Kay has been pictured for the first time in eight months. Picture: Getty Images/Twitter

A snap of Peter Kay has been shared on social media showing him as he attended Nativity! The Musical in London.

Peter Kay has been pictured for the first time in eight months after taking a break from the spotlight.

The comedian has kept a low profile after he cancelled his tour back in December 2017 due to "unforeseen family circumstances".

But on Friday evening, Peter, 46, posed for a photo backstage at a Peter Pan pantomime in Crewe, along with Tommy Cannon, 81, Bobby Ball, 75, and X Factor’s Chico Slimani, 48.

Director of the production, Debbie Isitt wrote alongside the snap on Twitter: "So lovely to see the brilliant comic genius Peter Kay and his lovely family @nativityuk tonight for our final show!"

So lovely to see the brilliant comic genius Peter Kay and his lovely family @nativityuk tonight for our final show! What a lovely surprise for us all! 💫⭐️💫⭐️💫⭐️💫⭐️ pic.twitter.com/XkzYdmeGnB — Debbie Isitt (@DeborahIsitt) December 29, 2019

Adding: “What a lovely surprise for us all."

And fans of the comedian were quick to comment, with one person writing: “You're very lucky! Nice to see him out and about.”

“What a lovely surprise for you all,” said another, while a third added: “Bet he’s a right lovely man. Great to see him well!!”

Peter was last seen in public in April, with his previous appearance being at a special screening of Car Share in Blackpool a year before.

This comes after the star hit out at a Channel 5 documentary about him over the weekend, saying it 'misleads viewers'.

Sharing a statement on Twitter, Peter insisted that despite its name, he had nothing to do with ‘Peter Kay: In His Own Words.’

A statement from his reps said: "Very flattering of Channel 5 to commission the programme going out tonight, but just to let people known that 'Peter Kay: In His Own Words' has an incredibly misleading title, as it doesn't feature any new interviews with Peter and all the footage is completely historic.

"The title also gives the impression that Peter has been involved in the making of this documentary, which he hasn't. At all."

The programme, which aired on Sunday evening, is based on the comedian’s rise to fame and features old interviews with Peter and his friends as well as clips from Car Share and Phoenix Nights.

Meanwhile, the comedian announced he would be stepping away from the limelight back in December 2017.

He said in a statement at the time: "This decision has not been taken lightly and I'm sure you'll understand my family must always come first.

"I've always endeavoured to protect my family's privacy from the media.

"I hope that the media and the public will continue to respect our privacy at this time. Once again I'm very sorry."