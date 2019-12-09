Peter Kay 'in talks for new BBC show' following showbiz hiatus

9 December 2019, 11:52

Peter Kay may soon be returning to the BBC
Peter Kay may soon be returning to the BBC. Picture: Getty

The Car Share star took a prolonged break from public life last year citing 'unforeseen family circumstances'

Peter Kay could soon be back on our screens in a brand-new TV show with the BBC following his prolonged break from public life.

The Car Share star, 46, is reportedly in talks with BBC bosses about a mystery project.

Read more: You will be able to watch all the Harry Potter films with a live orchestra next year

A TV source told The Sun: “A conversation has been had between Peter and the BBC. There is no rush and whatever happens will always be dictated by Peter but a new project has been discussed.

The final episode of Car Share aired in May 2018
The final episode of Car Share aired in May 2018. Picture: BBC

“It’s exciting news for Peter’s fans, who have yet to see the void left by Car Share filled.”

Read more: What to watch on Netflix over the Christmas holidays

The final episode of Car Share attracted a whopping 8.8million viewers when it aired in May 2018, so this news will be most welcome to fans of the comic.

Peter Kay is reportedly in talks with the BBC
Peter Kay is reportedly in talks with the BBC. Picture: Getty

Peter has rarely been seen in public following his announcement that he would be cancelling his live tour and all upcoming projects in December 2017.

In a statement posted to Twitter, he wrote: "Due to unforeseen family circumstances, I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects.

"This includes my upcoming stand-up tour, Dance for Life shows and any outstanding live work commitments," he continued.

"My sincerest apologies... I'm sure you'll understand that my family must always come first.

"I've always endeavoured to protect my family's privacy from the media. I hope that the media and the public will continue to respect our privacy at this time. Once again, I'm very sorry."

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford snub This Morning Christmas party 'to avoid Phillip Schofield'

